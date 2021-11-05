FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Jail Break 5K Run

NOVEMBER 6, 8:30 a.m., 226 S. Main St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. All proceeds from this run/walk go to The Old Sheriff’s House Foundation. There will be awards for overall male and female, fastest law enforcement participant and top 2 in several age categories.

Jennie Hamilton Memorial Fall Frolic 4 Mile Run

NOVEMBER 13, 9 a.m., Community Care Network Physical Therapy Purdue Northwest — HPER Building, 2300 173rd St., Hammond. racetheregion.com. This is event No. 11 in the Region Racing Series. There will be a post-race party with music and food.

New Lenox Gobbler Gauntlet 5K

NOVEMBER 20, 8 a.m., Sanctuary Golf Course, 485 N. Marley Road, New Lenox. runsignup.com. Dash your way to the finish line! The terrain of this race/walk is mostly flat with a few rolling hills. The route will have a water station and electronically timed finish line. Participants receive a complimentary drink in the clubhouse upon finishing.

Anything is PAWSible 5K/2K