FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

South Holland Fun Run 5K

SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place, South Holland. raceroster.com. The race begins at Veterans Memorial Park with proceeds from the race going to support Special Olympics of Illinois. Runners are encouraged to wear costumes or accessories, and there will be fun surprises along the course to keep participants entertained.

Hidden Gem Half Marathon

SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. downtown Flossmoor near Metro Station at 1113 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor. hiddengemhalf.com. This event highlights the “hidden gem” of the village of Flossmoor with the course running through the streets of the community. There also will be a pre-race ceremony and moment of silence recognizing first responders and including a moment of silence honoring the victims of 9/11.

NICK Foundation Great Gold Rush Race