Fitness Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Maxim Gym, 707 N. Hobart Road, Hobart. 219.614.8686. Participants can get fit without fighting during this workout.
Muscle Pump
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Saturdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St. Homewood, Illinois. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This exercise will work all the major muscle groups using dumbbells, barbells, balls and bands. Participants chose what weights to use so all fitness levels are incorporated.
PUMPT
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Rogue Xtrme Fitness, 2010 E. U.S. Hwy. 20, Michigan City. 219.575.1496. facebook.com/roguextrmefitness. This core-based body resistance workout is open to all fitness levels.
2019 Hub Run
APRIL 27, 9 a.m., Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. One of the largest 5K/2K-length races in Northwest Indiana, this year's 39th annual Hub Run moves to a new location at Bulldog Park. Proceeds benefit income-based scholarships at Crossroads YMCAs.
Illiana Pancake Pacer 2019
APRIL 27, 7:30 a.m., Illiana Christian School, 10920 Calumet Ave., Dyer. This 5K run/walk 5k is followed by a free pancake breakfast for all participants. Proceeds benefit the Illiana Christian Athletic Department.
Woodland Wildflower Hike
APRIL 27-28, 1-3 p.m., Heron Rookery Parking Lot, 1320 N. 600 E., Michigan City. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. Hikers can explore the Little Calumet River floodplain and its diversity of spring wildflowers as they listen to the spring songs of birds and frogs. Participants should be prepared for muddy conditions.
When Pigs Fly 10K Run
APRIL 28, 8 a.m., County Line Orchard, 200 S. County Line Road, Hobart. runsignup.com. The fourth event in the Race the Region Racing series, this 10K run is followed by a post-race party with music and food.
Dig the Dunes Beer Run
MAY 1, 5:30-7 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Hwy. 12, Michigan City. eventbrite.com. Runners and walkers can discover the beautiful gardens just as the flowers bloom at this 3-mile run (shorter options available). Participants will receive one Burn ‘Em Brewing beer after the race. Additional beer will be available for purchase.