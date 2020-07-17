FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change, early registration may be required and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.

The EXMI One Mile Challenge

JULY 18, 7:30 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing, 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This is race No. 7 in the Race the Region Racing Series. There is a new location this year for this flat, mile course in a competitive wave start to race against your age group peers. Participants must be able to complete a mile in 15 minutes or less. Online registration will be open until 7:30 a.m. race morning.

Porter Fire’s Stop, Drop and Run 5K