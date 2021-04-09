FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
24th Annual St. Paul 5K Spirit Run Walk/1/2 Mile Kids Dash
APRIL 17, 9 a.m. St. Paul Catholic School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Starting at the school parking lot, this 5K loops through the subdivisions of Mistwood, Old Oak and Manchester Meadows. Warm up before the race with instructors from Barre + Beyond in Valparaiso. Open start for associated participants in the same family or living together to start between 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. Participants will receive a text or email with finishing time.
2021 Hub Run
APRIL 24, 7 a.m., Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. runsignup.com. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be race day registration. Sign up for this 5K or 2K race with Top Athena & Clydesdale awards, too. Register and pick up race shirt from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 at the YMCA. Start times will be in waves, with the first time at 7 a.m., and every 10 minutes a group of 100 will start. Starting times assigned alphabetically and posted a few days prior to race. Race starts and finishes near the intersection of Main and Burrell. An award also will be given to the elementary school with the most participants.
Illiana Pancake Pacer 5K Run/Walk
APRIL 24, 7 a.m., Midwest Ice Arena, 10600 White Oak Ave, Dyer. runsignup.com. This run is organized to benefit the Illiana Christian High School athletics department, with all proceeds going toward new uniforms and equipment for athletic programs at the school. Following the race, runners are invited to Illiana Christian High School, where a free pancake breakfast will be provided to all runners, and winners will be announced.
Bells & Battle Ropes
APRIL 13-MAY 18, 5-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness, 2920 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This is an advanced total body workout that uses kettle bells and heavy ropes to deliver a high-intensity, fat-burning workout. This class combines cardiovascular endurance and strength training. Class will be set up in stations in order to provide for proper social distancing and cleaning in between circuits. This can be modified for different levels of fitness but is considered an advanced class. Club membership not required. For ages 16+.
Hatha Blend
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m. Thursdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class includes a unique blend of yoga focusing on strength, flexibility and alignment to create a challenging, but safe practice.
Virtual Barre
ONGOING, 1:05-1:35 p.m., Wednesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Les Mills Barre is a modern version of classic balletic training with a 30-minute workout designed to shape and tone postural muscles, build core strength and allow you to escape the everyday. Incorporating classic ballet positions, with modern music, Les Milles Barre is a combination of cardio and strength with high reps of small range-of-motion movements and very light weights.