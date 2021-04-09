FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

24th Annual St. Paul 5K Spirit Run Walk/1/2 Mile Kids Dash

APRIL 17, 9 a.m. St. Paul Catholic School, 1755 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Starting at the school parking lot, this 5K loops through the subdivisions of Mistwood, Old Oak and Manchester Meadows. Warm up before the race with instructors from Barre + Beyond in Valparaiso. Open start for associated participants in the same family or living together to start between 9:20 and 9:30 a.m. Participants will receive a text or email with finishing time.

2021 Hub Run