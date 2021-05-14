FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Guardians of the Night 5K-9 Run & 1-Mile Dog Walk

MAY 14, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. 5K Run will begin at 6 p.m. with a Jr. Police Run beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a 1-Mile Dog Walk at 6:15 p.m. The 5K course has moderate hills. The event is sponsored by FOP No. 76.

What the Hill Half-Marathon and 5K

MAY 23, 8 a.m., Coffee Creek Amphitheater, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race No. 5 in the Race the Region series. Rolling start times will be utilized to allow for a safe race environment. Runners will start individually or in small groups of associated participants during designated times. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance on May 21 and 22 at the Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There will be water stops for the half-marathon.

EMOM