FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso

The Guardians of the Night Valpo Police K-9 Unit 5K-9 Run & 1 Mile Dog Walk is slated for tonight at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso.

 Robert Kasarda, The Times

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Guardians of the Night 5K-9 Run & 1-Mile Dog Walk

MAY 14, 6 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. 5K Run will begin at 6 p.m. with a Jr. Police Run beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a 1-Mile Dog Walk at 6:15 p.m. The 5K course has moderate hills. The event is sponsored by FOP No. 76.

What the Hill Half-Marathon and 5K

MAY 23, 8 a.m., Coffee Creek Amphitheater, 2401 Village Point, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race No. 5 in the Race the Region series. Rolling start times will be utilized to allow for a safe race environment. Runners will start individually or in small groups of associated participants during designated times. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance on May 21 and 22 at the Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. There will be water stops for the half-marathon.

EMOM

ONGOING, 8:15-8:45 a.m. Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. EMOM stands for Every Minute On the Minute — 25 minutes and 25 exercises. It is intended to strengthen the entire body, suitable for all fitness levels with modifications and breaks taken whenever needed. The queue of exercises changes monthly. 

Aqua HIIT

ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m., Mondays. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 W. 183rd St., Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Aqua H.I.I.T. (High Intensity Interval Training) class is part of the Small Group Training program that incorporates specialized movement to enhance the full use of water's natural resistance and buoyancy. This popular aquatic workout offers HIIT that is low impact on the joints. These sessions will work core, balance, strength and flexibility. A small class size allows for more personalized training, and the pool is a fun way to intensify your workout routine.

SH’BAM

ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m., Mondays, Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. SH’BAM is a super fun and Insanely addictive dance workout. Your Virtual instructor will guide you through simple, sassy dance moves that you’ll do to a playlist of party music.

