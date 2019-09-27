Low Impact Cardio Sculpt
ONGOING, 10:30 a.m.-11:25 a.m., Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Increase your fat burning power by combining low impact and sculpting moves.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 8 a.m.-8:45 a.m., Saturdays, Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org/hammond. Kick off your Saturday with this indoor cycling class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle to get your miles in without worrying about weather or traffic.
Hydro Strength
ONGOING, 5 - 5:50 p.m., Tuesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class is a gentle way to strengthen each muscle group without the bounce. Equipment is used in a way where you utilize your entire body throughout each movement.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 8:45-9:35 a.m., Mondays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic, overall, cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.
Scarecrow Stampede 5K Run/3K Walk
SEPTEMBER 28, 8 a.m., 309 School Drive, Wanatah. runsignup.com. This is race #9 in the 2019 Race the Region series. Online registration open until 8 a.m. race morning. Advanced packet pick-up will be available at the Extra Mile Fitness Co. on 9/27 from 10 a.m.-7p.m.
2nd Annual Calumet Park Light the Darkness 5K
SEPTEMBER 28, 8 a.m. Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Avenue (corner of 73rd and Taft), Merrillville. 219.769.8803. runsignup.com Walk or run for suicide prevention.
CAASH Charity 5K Run/Walk
SEPTEMBER 29, 8 a.m. Wolf Lake Park, 2324 Calumet, Hammond. runsignup.com. Run or walk 3.1 miles to support the Clark Athletic/Alumni Sports Heroes (CAASH) for those in need. Race starts and ends at Wolf Lake Park.
Diabetes Classes
OCTOBER 1-3, 6-8p.m., St. Mary Medical Center (west entrance, Auditorium), 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., Hobart. 219.947.6234. comhs.org. This three-day course is geared toward newly-diagnosed patients seeking education or anyone who needs a refresher regarding the basics of diabetes care. Patients with pre-diabetes or people at high risk for diabetes are also welcome. Our diabetes educator will discuss the different types of diabetes and treatment options.