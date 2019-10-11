Aqua Pilates
ONGOING, 5:00-5:40 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Learn to challenge stability and increase core strength. Pilates principles will be implemented and adapted for the water.
Stroller Strides
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St. Schererville. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. Stroller Strides is a total fitness program that women can do with their children. It includes power walking and intervals of strength and body toning exercises using exercise tubing, the stroller and the environment. Taught by certified and specially trained fitness instructors, it is a great workout for any level of exerciser. Stroller Strides instructors weave songs and activities into the routine designed to entertain and engage baby, while ladies are led through a series of exercises specific to her role as mom.
Kettlebell
ONGOING, 9:15-10:00 a.m. Wednesdays, Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Kettlebell training is different than other forms of weight training because many parts of the body are exercised simultaneously. Kettlebell training also elevates the heart rate for effective cardiovascular training.
The Great Pumpkin Dash 5K
OCTOBER 12, 8 a.m. Doubletree West Entrance, Randolph Street and 104th Ave, Winfield. runsignup.com. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged for this 5K Run or Walk. Strollers are also welcome in this all ages event. The course takes you through residential neighborhoods.
Salvation Army Red Shield 5K
OCTOBER 12, 8 a.m., 2001 Springland Ave., Michigan City. runsignup.com. This run is organized to benefit the Salvation Army, which does wonderful work both in the local communities and around the world. There is a $5 discount for participants 18 and under.
NIDS Oral Cancer Awareness 5K
OCTOBER 12, 9 a.m., Hidden Lake Park, 6335 Broadway, Merrillville. runsignup.com. This is a closed course of mostly flat trails with some paved and grassy area. Race goes on rain, shine - or snow! Proceeds of the race benefit oral cancer awareness. More than 10,000 individuals in the United States die each year from oral cancer. I has remained relatively static over the past decade and the Northwest Indiana Dental Society’s goal is to increase public awareness of symptoms, risk factors and early detection.
Tennis Mixer
OCTOBER 18, 6-8 p.m., HF Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd Street, Homewood, IL. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Enjoy a night of organized tennis, food and fun. It will be open doubles and all levels are welcome. Member and non-member welcome. Limited space, register by 10/15.