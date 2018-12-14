Barre Express
ONGOING, 8:50-9:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. This express ballet-inspired workout promises to lift and tones the butt, thighs, abs and arms with a special focus on core stability and alignment.
Box & Burn
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Thursdays, Excuse Free Fitness, 18725 Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Illinois. 708.957.6099. excusefreefitness.com. Incorporating real boxing techniques, this class includes one-on-one mitt work, bag work, strength and conditioning, agility, plyometrics and more for all experience levels.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m. Wednesdays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. All ages and fitness levels are welcome at this group cycling class.
Les Mills Tone
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Mondays, Fridays, Franciscan Health Schererville Fitness Center, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Appropriate for all fitness levels, this low-impact workout uses the tubes and optional hand weights to define the muscles and increase balance.
Anytime Fitness Hebron Christmas Lights 5K Fun Run
DEC. 14, 6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 822 Country Square Plaza, Hebron. 219.996.2911. runsignup.com. Runners and walkers are invited to participate in this festive 5K run/walk. A shortcut is available for those who would prefer a shorter distance. Christmas carolers will cheer on participants throughout the route, which will feature homes decorated for the holiday season. Monetary and food donations will be collected for the Hebron Food Pantry.
Festivus 5K Run
DEC. 15, 8:30 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. runsignup.com. The 12th race in the Race the Region Series, this 5K run/walk will feature a post-race party and an award for the best Festivus-themed costume.
Santa Dash 5K
DEC. 16, 9 a.m., Creek Ridge County Park, 7943 W. 400 N., Michigan City.
crazylegsraceseries.info. All runners will receive a Santa hat at this holiday-themed 5K run that travels through the park.
Tuesday Night Run Group
DEC. 18, 6 p.m., Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. facebook.com/runningvine. This monthly fun run group is followed by wine.