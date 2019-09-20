Kettlebell
ONGOING, 9:15-10:00 a.m. Wednesdays, Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. Kettlebell training is different than other forms of weight training because many parts of the body are exercised simultaneously. Kettlebell training also elevates the heart rate for effective cardiovascular training.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life.This class will provide the tools to improve in the areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Adult Volleyball Leagues
ONGOING, Game times vary (6:15, 7:00, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 p.m.) Mondays (co-ed), Wednesdays (women’s teams). Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1700 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Women’s and co-ed volleyball leagues run October through March. This league runs through the fall and winter months with teams placed in divisions by request, ranging from competitive A to recreational G. The season includes round robin play and tournaments. Teams are in divisions of 6-8 teams, depending on number of teams registered. For more information and starting dates, call Valpo Parks at 219-462-5144.
PiYo
ONGOING, 6:00-6:40 p.m. Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Designed to increase flexibility, strength and cardio stamina using a combo of pilates and yoga poses sped up to music.
W.W.O. (Weighted Workout)
ONGOING, 7:30-8:25 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org.The perfect total body strength and muscle-firming workout uses dumbbells, bands, tubing and bars.
Runnin’ for Prestin and All The Children
September 21, 8 a.m. Washington Park, City Hall & 100 E. Michigan, Michigan City. runsignup.com. This race is to honor Prestin Butcher and all children fighting cancer with 100% of proceeds from the race going towards pediatric cancer research at Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
The Fast and the Furriest 5K Run/Walk & Mutt Strut
September 21, 8:30 a.m. 5520 Campbell Street, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. All proceeds go to dogs being cared for by Begin Again Rescue Co. The 5K is on a challenging course that is partially paved and partially wooded. The Mutt Strut is a 1-mile easy course to walk with your dog. There are awards not just for runners, but dogs, too in categories like “tiniest dog,” “longest tail” and “best trick.”