Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life, strength, balance and flexibility are the focus of this class, which will provide the tools to improve in these areas.
Core
ONGOING, times vary, Monday, Wednesday-Friday, Planet Fitness, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. This workout is designed to tighten and tone the abdominals, obliques and low back.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Anytime Fitness St. John, 10845 Maple Lane, St. John. 219.365.2511. facebook.com/anytimefitnessstjohn. This high-energy cycling class is designed to get the heart pumping.
Beach Fun Saturdays
SEPT. 1, 1 p.m.-sunset, West Beach, 376 N. County Line Road, Gary. 219.395.1882. facebook.com/indianadunesnl. Attendees can enjoy activities such as kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, a sunset hike and a beach campfire. Visitors can bring a picnic dinner and eat at a picnic shelter.
Lowell Labor Day Weekend 5K
SEPT. 1, 8 a.m., 195 W. Oakley Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. Part of the Lowell Labor Day Festival, this 5K run/walk will benefit the Tri-Creek Education Foundation.
Rock ‘N’ Rail 5K Run
SEPT. 1, 10:30 a.m., Griffith YMCA, 201 N. Boulevard, Griffith. 219.750.1082. rocknrail.org. Part of the Race the Region Racing Series, this annual 5K is part of the Rock ‘N’ Rail Festival. The route travels down Broad St. through Central Park and ties into the bike trail. Proceeds will benefit the Griffith YMCA.
Blueberry Stomp
SEPT. 3, 8:30 a.m. kids’ fun run; 9 a.m. 5K run, 15K run, 15K wheelchair race, Centennial Park, Plymouth. 888.936.5020 or 574.936.5020. blueberryfestival.org. Held in conjunction with the Marshall County Blueberry Festival, this race offers a 5K and 15K option, plus a 15k wheelchair race and a kids' fun run, along a tree-lined course through residential Plymouth.
Spin Fusion
SEPT. 8-OCT. 13, 8-8:30 a.m. Saturdays, Eisenhower Fitness and Community Center, 2550 178th St., Lansing, Ill. 708.474.8552. lanoakparkdistrict.org. Great for all fitness levels, spinning provides an effective workout, building endurance and stamina as well as calories, with varied routines and music to create an energized atmosphere. SEPT. 1: Registration deadline.