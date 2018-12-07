Barre Express
ONGOING, 8:50-9:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. This express ballet-inspired workout promises to lift and tones the butt, thighs, abs and arms with a special focus on core stability and alignment.
Group Cycling
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m. Wednesdays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. All ages and fitness levels are welcome at this group cycling class.
Kickbox Cardio
ONGOING, 8:30-9:25 a.m. Sundays, 5:45-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays, 8:30-9:25 a.m. Wednesdays, 9:45-10:40 a.m. Saturdays, LA Fitness Lansing, 17365 Torrence Ave., Lansing. 708.251.0173. lafitness.com. Participants can kick, punch, bob and weave their way to a higher level of fitness with this high-energy group fitness class.
Les Mills Tone
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Mondays, Fridays, Franciscan Health Schererville Fitness Center, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Appropriate for all fitness levels, this low-impact workout uses the tubes and optional hand weights to define the muscles and increase balance.
Open Skate
ONGOING, hours vary, Midwest Training and Ice Center, 10600 White Oak Ave., Dyer. 219.558.8811. midwesttrainingandice.com. NWI's largest state-of-the-art training facility offers open skate sessions at its Olympic-size ice arena.
Silver Sneakers
ONGOING, 10 a.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, Anytime Fitness Cedar Lake, 13350 Lincoln Plaza, Cedar Lake. 219.232.6770. anytimefitness.com. This class focuses on strengthening muscles and increasing range of movement for daily activities, Participants can use handheld weights, elastic tubing and a yoga ball, as well as chairs for seated exercises and standing support.
Holiday Cheer Run/Walk
DEC. 13, 6-8 p.m., Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. exmico.com. All paces and abilities are welcome at this free three-mile run/walk tour of the downtown lights in Central Park Plaza. Free socks will be given to all participants who try out a pair of new HokaOneOne shoes. Participants are encouraged to wear a festive outfit. Registration required.
Holiday Hustle Potluck Pickleball Tournament
DEC. 15, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Northwest Athletic Club, 301 W. Kieffer Road, Michigan City. 219.879.4401. facebook.com/nacfitness. This annual pickleball tournament now features a junior division. Participants should bring their favorite dish. DEC. 9: Registration due.