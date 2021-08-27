FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Labor Day 5K
SEPTEMBER 5, 8 a.m., 2190 N. St. Rd 149, Portage. This is race #9 in the 2021 Race the Region Series. The course will be a combination of paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pick-up will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso.
Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk
SEPTEMBER 11, 9:30 a.m. Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. firehero.org. The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and helps to ensure that each of the 343 firefighters lost that day are never forgotten. Online registration closes 8/31.
Hidden Gem Half Marathon
SEPTEMBER 11, 7:30 a.m. downtown Flossmoor near Metro Station at 1113 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor. hiddengemhalf.com. This event highlights the “hidden gem” of the Village of Flossmoor with the course running through the streets of the community. There will also be a pre-race ceremony and moment of silence recognizing first responders and including a moment of silence honoring the victims of 9/11.
NICK Foundation Great Gold Rush Race
SEPTEMBER 12, noon. Peter G. Redar Memorial park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville. 219.552.1217. nwicancerkids.org. This 5K run and 3K walk will benefit the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation during childhood cancer awareness month. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite gold bling for the run. A family fest will be held in conjunction with the race from noon-3 p.m. and will include a DJ, food, games, auctions and more.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 12:15 p.m.-1:05 p.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic, overall, cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.
Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fridays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Get a kick out of this fast-paced class that combines low-impact punches, kicks and combinations to get your heart pumping. The more energy you put into your movements, the more benefits you’ll get out of this workout.