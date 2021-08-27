FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Labor Day 5K

SEPTEMBER 5, 8 a.m., 2190 N. St. Rd 149, Portage. This is race #9 in the 2021 Race the Region Series. The course will be a combination of paved and unpaved bike paths and held on gentle terrain. Advanced packet pick-up will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso.

Chicagoland 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk

SEPTEMBER 11, 9:30 a.m. Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. firehero.org. The National Fallen Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters who gave their lives saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center and helps to ensure that each of the 343 firefighters lost that day are never forgotten. Online registration closes 8/31.

Hidden Gem Half Marathon