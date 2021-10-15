FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Caryn’s Breast Cancer Fun Run/Walk

OCTOBER 16, 8 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race will help raise money for the Indiana Women in Need Foundation, which provides gift cards for fuel, grocery stores and restaurants to help women in need while fighting cancer.

Max Solomon Lewis Memorial 5K

OCTOBER 17, 11:45 a.m., Ice Rink at the Midway at University of Chicago, 1130 Midway Plaisance, Chicago. runsignup.com. The run commemorates the life of this young man — a third-year student at University of Chicago who was shot by a stray bullet while riding the CTA train home from a summer internship. Profits will go to the Max Solomon Lewis Memorial Fund to help the victims of and those touched by gun violence.

Run For Your Life 5K

OCTOBER 30, 8 a.m., Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. runsignup.com. Get ready for the Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and Zombie Walk. Wear face paint and zombie monster makeup and run through the haunted course. Proceeds go to help provide fire and EMS equipment and gear for the LOFS Fire Department.

Kettlebell/TRX Fusion