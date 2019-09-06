Slow Flow Yoga in the Park
ONGOING 6 p.m., Wednesdays (through Oct. 2), Schererville Parks & Recreation, 500 E. Joliet Street, Schererville, 219.865.5530. www.schererville.org. Slow Flow Yoga classes connect accessible yoga postures with breath and fluid movement in a well-rounded practice. With a slower pace, there’s time to explore individual postures so that new students can build confidence and familiarity, while more experienced students can refine fundamentals of alignment and explore deeper sensations.
RIPPED
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m., Tuesdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. The RIP program uses exercises from traditional strength training & matches movement to music to create a simple, fun, and effective way to strength train. Work a different muscle group with each song!
Muscle Strengthening Class
ONGOING, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., Fridays at 1:15 p.m. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago.219.392.7086. comhs.org. This Silver Sneakers muscle training program helps adults age 65 and older use a variety of exercises to help improve strength, balance and tone.
Turbokick
ONGOING, 5:00-5:55 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will have you working through high and moderate intervals of simple kickboxing moves and will conclude with strength training.
Power Hour
ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m., Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. This circuit/interval class will keep you challenged with different exercise each week. There will be three rows of circuits. Each round will have a cardio, strength & balance/core component and will primarily work the same muscle group.
Popcorn Panic 5K
SEPTEMBER 7, 7:20 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. The 41st running of the Popcorn Panic is a tradition that attracts over 1,000 participants each year on the tree-lined city streets. Run or walk in teams or as individuals. After the race, enjoy the festivities of the annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.
Hub City 20 Miler, Half Marathon & 5K
SEPTEMBER 8, 7:30 a.m. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court Street, Crown Point. runsignup.com. Awards for top overall finishers, top master (40+), Clydesdale (Male 210+ lbs), Athena (Female 170+ lbs.) and top 3 finishers in each age group. Post race snacks provided by Carriage Court Pizza. 20-miler begins at 7:30 a.m., National Anthem and remarks at 7:40 a.m., Half marathon at 8 a.m. and 5K at 8:15 a.m.