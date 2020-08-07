FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues, as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19.
PR 5K
AUGUST 9, 7:30 a.m. Dogwood Park, corner of 23rd Street and 1100, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is race #8 in the Race the Region series. Follow “Race the Region” page for updates. This flat course will be a great opportunity to run your PR. Race features Custom Finishers Medals, timing mats at starting line and chip timing for finish results, live results via text and a results kiosk. Awards for overall and age groups.
Hometown Nite Ride
AUGUST 15, 8:30 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West Street, Crown Point. This is an 11-mile family-friendly night time bike ride for all ages. Ride begins at Bulldog Park and tours the city following a bike rodeo for kids 12 and under to test heir skills from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free frozen yogurt will be provided by Cafe Fresco and there will be prizes for most decorated and lighted bikes. Register through August 13 for cost of $20 for adults and $10 for kids age 12 and under. Kids are free if being pulled on a trailer or on back of bike with parent. Helmets, lights and reflective gear are required. Early packet pickup is August 14 from 5-6 p.m. at Trek Bike Store of Schererville. Includes free bike check before the ride. Sign in at Bulldog Park at 7 p.m. The course is an out and back, non-timed 11-mile route.
Ringing in Spring 2020
AUGUST 15, 7 a.m., 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. ringinginspring.com. This run celebrates wellness programs of the Valparaiso YMCA. There will be rolling start times beginning at 7 a.m. on the USATF certified course. Preregistration is required and there’s a certification map on website. Free child care is available for the event, but you must preregister. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Valparaiso Family YMCA.
Hip Hop Dance Cardio
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays.
Twerk & Dance NWI, 1516 N. Main St. Crown Point. twerkanddance.com. This is a super fun way to get your cardio in! Twerk and dance your way through a satisfying workout that will leave you feeling energized.
Vinyassa Yoga
ONGOING, 8:30-9:15 a.m. Sundays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. This class is Vinyasa Yoga Flow Level 1-2, a Vinyasa-style dynamic flow class, with a faster sequence using breath to movement connection. Classes can include sun salutations, standing poses, arm balances, core strengthening, backbends, hip openers and inversions. Book on Myzone App.
HITT
ONGOING, 5:15-6:00 p.m., Tuesdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Get energized with this high intensity cardio training.
