FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Munster Church Classic 5K
JULY 17, 8 a.m. Munster Church, 214 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1400. runsignup.com. This 5K will raise money to support Teen Mother Choices International, a faith-based program designed to encourage, equip and support teen moms age 12 to 23 who have already give birth.
Pierogi 5K Stumble
JULY 22, 6:30 p.m. Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. runsignup.com. The 5K Stumble will return this year for its fifth year as part of the Pierogi Fest. Register by July 19 for discounted entry of $30 ($35 after July 19). Post-race party and awards will be at the Dennis Rittenmeyer Athletic Center at CCSJ.
4-H 4-Mile Hustle
JULY 24, 7:30 a.m., 215 Division Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Along with the 4-mile competitive run, there will be a new 1.5-mile Hustle for Healthy Living at the Porter County Fair. Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 1.5-mile begins at 7:35 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony and refreshments following the race.
Tabata
ONGOING, 4:15-5 p.m. Thursdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Tabata is a high-intensity interval training class using a variety of simple, yet intense exercises. Class begins with a short warm-up followed by a series of 4-minute exercise sequences of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest.
Anything Goes
ONGOING, 5:15-6:05 p.m., Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will give you a well-rounded cardio workout, incorporating a variety of formats (kickboxing, step and strength). Each week is a different class.