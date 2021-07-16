FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Munster Church Classic 5K

JULY 17, 8 a.m. Munster Church, 214 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1400. runsignup.com. This 5K will raise money to support Teen Mother Choices International, a faith-based program designed to encourage, equip and support teen moms age 12 to 23 who have already give birth.

Pierogi 5K Stumble

JULY 22, 6:30 p.m. Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting. runsignup.com. The 5K Stumble will return this year for its fifth year as part of the Pierogi Fest. Register by July 19 for discounted entry of $30 ($35 after July 19). Post-race party and awards will be at the Dennis Rittenmeyer Athletic Center at CCSJ.

4-H 4-Mile Hustle