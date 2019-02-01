Bike & Tone
ONGOING, 10-10:55 a.m. Wednesdays, 9:30-10:25 a.m. Saturdays, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. comhs.org. Participants will cycle for 40 minutes and then tone up their muscles with light resistance equipment for an additional 15 minutes.
Move & Tone
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Thursdays, Evolution Fitness Winfield, 7954 E. 108th Ave., Winfield. 219.232.4918. joinevolutionfitness.com. This cardio workout utilizes safe low-impact movements. Intervals of light weights and/or resistance bands are used to maintain heart rate and tone muscles. An ab workout and stretch/relaxation movements complete this workout.
Open Skate
ONGOING, 8:05-9:35 p.m. Fridays, 5:25-6:25 pm Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays, Homewood Flossmoor Ice Arena, 777 Kedzie Ave., Flossmoor, Illinois. 708.957.0100. chparkdistrict.net. Skate rentals are available during open skate hours.
Power Pump
ONGOING, 9:30-10:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. This strength training class challenges all major muscle groups using weight room exercises. Participants can shape, tone and strengthen the entire body using high repetition movements with the weights.
PUMPT
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Rogue Xtrme Fitness, 2010 E. U.S. Hwy. 20, Michigan City. 219.575.1496. This core-based body resistance workout is open to all fitness levels.
Women's Rugby Meet and Greet
FEB. 2, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings, 2942 Carlson Drive, Hammond. 815.735.5499. Women interested in rugby can learn and ask questions about the sport and meet the team.
EXMI Spring 5K to 10K Training Program
FEB. 5-APRIL 28, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 219.286.3606. runsignup.com/spring20195k10k. Participants can train for the Valparaiso Family YMCA Ringing in Spring 5K and Race the Regions When Pigs Fly 10K during this training program. Coaches will lead training runs, provide support and advice, and help create a customized run/walk program for participants.
Team Total Fitness
FEB. 5-MARCH 2, 7-7:55 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, 9-9:55 a.m. Saturdays, Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 219.838.0114. highlandparks.org. A team approach to general cardio and strength training, this progressive program will focus on body composition improvement, overall health and conditioning.