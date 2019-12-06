AB-Solution Walking Workout
ONGOING, 4:00 - 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Center Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020.franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Learn ways to stroll through the water and strengthen your abdominals. Experience simplistic patterns and isolation techniques that create a powerful water walking program emphasizing core muscle use. Suitable for all ability levels.
Bench Blast
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Mondays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. This class uses an aerobic bench step workout concentrating on abs, core, upper and lower body. Weights, stability balls and resistance bands are incorporated into class.
Aqua Blast
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m. Mondays, 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, 9-945 a.m. Saturdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Center Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is the class for you if you are looking for a workout that is low-impact and resistant-based. Reduce the stress on your joints while strengthening your muscles and having fun.
Blood Pressure Screening and Random Blood Sugar Testing
Ongoing, 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays. Whiting Community Health Center, 1516 - 119th St. Whiting. 219.703.2550. comhs.org. Have you checked your blood pressure lately? Are your blood sugar levels normal? Take care of yourself during the busy holiday season and stop in for this free health screening.
Zumba
ONGOING, 8-8:55 a.m. and 5:45-6:40 p.m. Mondays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This high-energy class uses motivating music with unique moves and combinations that allow you to escape into this fun world of dancing your way to being fit. The easy-to-follow dance steps are paired with a mix of body sculpting movements.
6-Week Beginner Pickleball Clinic
Begins December 6, 5-6 p.m. Fridays. Match Point Tennis & Fitness, 1111 Reyome Drive, Griffith. 219.972.1050. matchpointtennis.com. Learn the basics of this fun sport that is one of the fastest growing in the country. It’s also gaining steam here in the region and some of the region's experienced players are anxious to spread the word about it. Get familiar with pickleball in this six-week beginner session. Equipment is supplied.
5K Arctic Dash Run/Walk
December 7, 9 a.m., 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage. runsignup.com. The event also includes the Little Igloo One-Mile Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available during the race for ages 4 and up. Wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win the fun Best Ugly Sweater award. After the run enjoy food, music and hot chocolate. You can also get your photo taken with the Santa Minion.