FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
FEBRUARY 5, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. Awards for top three finishers in each age group.
Valentine’s 5K
FEBRUARY 6, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runssignup.com. This is the second race in the Race the Region event. This 5K course starts at Valparaiso High School and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park. It includes custom finishers medals and timing mats at the starting line and chip timing results for finish with live results via text and email messaging.
Tabata
ONGOING, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Tabata is a high-intensity interval training class using a variety of simple, yet intense exercises. Class begins with a short warm-up followed by a series of four-minute exercise sequences of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest.
Hip Hop Cycling
ONGOING, 5:45-6:30 p.m., Thursdays, 221 U.S. 41 A, Schererville. 219.661.7031. crymca. If you’re looking for a high-intensity cardiovascular workout without the feeling of working out, this may be the class for you. It’s a fun and upbeat class that provides a total body workout that incorporates arm movements while cycling. Arrive five minutes early so bike can be adjusted to fit you.
Sit & Strength
ONGOING, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Fridays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. In this class chairs are available for you to sit while you strengthen your body with weights and bands. It’s a great way to help your body without the impact on your joints.
Step Mix Up
ONGOING, 9-9:50 a.m., Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This unique class combines intervals of step and conditioning/toning. Core segments may also be included.