FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K

FEBRUARY 5, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a tasty twist on the Pajama Run. You can still wear your jammies, but this time you have doughnuts waiting at the end of the run. There will be a timed 10K/5K run or a non-timed fun run/walk on the streets of Crown Point. Awards for top three finishers in each age group.

Valentine’s 5K

FEBRUARY 6, 9 a.m. Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell, Valparaiso. runssignup.com. This is the second race in the Race the Region event. This 5K course starts at Valparaiso High School and takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park. It includes custom finishers medals and timing mats at the starting line and chip timing results for finish with live results via text and email messaging.

Tabata