Dream Walk
AUG. 25, 10:30 a.m., Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. runsignup.com. The run benefits Chasing Dreams, a nonprofit organization providing educational, social and support services to families with Special Needs at no cost. A kid’s dash takes place at noon and festivities are scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. that include food, dancing, characters, clowns, firetrucks, therapy dogs, special needs resource fair and more.
Rock ’N’ Rail 5K Run
AUG. 31, 10:30 a.m., Griffith YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. runsignup.com. Held during the Griffith Rock ’N’ Rail Music and Street Festival over Labor Day weekend, this 5K travels down the newly renovated Broad Street, through Central Park and ties into the bike trail. The event will include 35 bands and dozens of food vendors from Thursday through Sunday.
Deep Water
ONGOING, 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. Tuesdays and 6 to 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. A nonimpact aerobics class using water equipment such as noodles, buoyancy belts and resistance cuffs. Buoyancy belts provided. No swimming skills required.
Yoga Mondays
ONGOING 6 to 7 p.m., Mondays, Schererville Parks & Recreation Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530. schererville.org. This class is suitable for both beginners and for those with some experience. It will include basic breathing exercises, foundational poses, sun salutations and each class will end with a quiet relaxation. Please bring a mat.
Group Cycling
ONGOING 5:15 to 6 a.m., Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Indoor Cycling is a class for all ages and fitness levels that uses a unique stationary bicycle in a "group environment" free from weather and traffic. Our cycling classes welcome members of all levels with four unique cycling classes.
Axe Throwing
ONGOING, by appointment. Riley’s Fitness and Fun Zone, 1820 Ridge Road, Suite 103, Homewood. 708-329-8067. rileysfit.weebly.com. After a brief coaching intro, try your hand at this fun, growing sport.
Tabata
ONGOING, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Tabata is a high-intensity interval training class using a variety of simple, yet intense exercises. Class begins with a short warm-up followed by a series of four-minute exercise sequences of 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest.