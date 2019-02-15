Aerial Yoga
ONGOING, 4:45-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Go Aerial Fitness, 505 Lincolnway, La Porte. 219.477.0012. goaerialfitness.com. This fun, challenging circus workout will employ aerial silks, aerial hammocks and Lyra hoops. This class is more focused on skills and progressions rather than the flowing feel of a yoga progression. The class is designed for beginners, with lots of opportunities for participants to challenge themselves. Pre-registration is required.
Aqua Sculpting
ONGOING, 6:15-7 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. hobartymca.org. For those serious about their water workout, this fun and challenging class includes deep and shallow water routines designed to burn fat and improve muscle tone, strength, flexibility and endurance. Aqua-steps, hand buoys and noodles are used for added resistance and strengthening.
Open Skate
ONGOING, 8:05-9:35 p.m. Fridays, 5:25-6:25 pm Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays, Homewood Flossmoor Ice Arena, 777 Kedzie Ave., Flossmoor, Ill. 708.957.0100. chparkdistrict.net. Skate rentals are available during open skate hours.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 5:30-6:20 p.m. Thursdays, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class helps to build the upper body and offers an overall cardiovascular workout with short bouts of stepping choreography interspersed throughout the hour.
Donut Dash 5K/2K
FEB. 16, 9 a.m., Momentum Church, 2200 N. Main, Crown Point. 219.662.9840. hometownhappenings.net. A new twist to the pajama run, this 5K run/walk and 2K non-timed run/walk through the streets of Crown Point will feature donuts on the course and after the run, plus post-race snacks, prizes for the best pajamas, games, a DJ and more.
Wolf Lake Love Run 5K
FEB. 16, 9 a.m., Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. eventbrite.com. Runners can participate in this free 5K.
Miller Woods Hike
FEB. 17, 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882. nps.gov/indu. The hike begins at the center and travels through varied habitats, including rare black oak savanna, and offers views of Lake Michigan and Chicago. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring water and insect repellent.
Slow Flow Yoga
FEB. 20, 27, MARCH 6, 13, 20, 6-7 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, ext. 6101. schererville.org. These classes connect accessible yoga postures with breath and fluid movement in a well-rounded practice. The slower pace offers new students a chance to build confidence, while more experienced students can refine the fundamentals of alignment.