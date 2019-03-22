Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
ONGOING, 6:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Team O'Connor Martial Arts, 534 Broadway, Chesterton. 219.926.5534. team-oconnor.com. Ages 10 to adult can learn this martial art, which focuses on grappling and ground fighting.
Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 5-5:45 p.m. Mondays, Whiting Family Y, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. whitingymca.org. Participants will get a kick out of this fast-paced class that combines low-impact punches, kicks and combinations for a heart-pumping workout.
Cycling
ONGOING, 9:30-10:15 am, 5:30-6:15 pm Mondays, 8:15-9 am, 6-6:45 pm Tuesdays, 10:30-11:15 am, 5:30-6:15 pm Wednesdays, 9-9:45 am Thursdays, 9:30-10:15 am Fridays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Motivating techniques and music will allow participants to take their cycling workout to the next level.
Legs & Shoulders
ONGOING, 7:30-8 am, 1-1:30 pm Mondays, 5-5:30 pm Tuesdays, 4-4:30 pm Wednesdays, 6:30-7 pm Thursdays, 10-10:30 am Fridays, Planet Fitness Michigan City, 4067 S. Franklin St., Michigan City. 219.809.4348. planetfitness.com. This balanced session is designed to help participants build strength and improve function in their legs and shoulders.
Move & Tone
ONGOING, 8 a.m. Mondays, Thursdays Evolution Fitness Winfield, 7954 E. 108th Ave., Winfield. 219.232.4918.joinevolutionfitness.com. This cardio workout utilizes safe low-impact movements. Intervals of light weights and/or resistance bands are used to maintain heart rate and tone muscles. An ab workout and stretch/relaxation movements complete this workout.
Senior Morning Aerobics Class
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Pruzin Community Center, 5750 Tyler St., Merrillville. 219.980.5911. merrillville.in.gov. This free class is open to Merrillville residents 55 and older. This low-impact class helps increase stability, balance, and energy levels and strengthen the cardiovascular system.
Hip-Hop Cardio Fitness
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Mondays,-Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Full Spectrum Fitness, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.213.2375. fullspectrumgym.com. Similar to Zumba, this dance fitness class uses simple choreography throughout an entire song but with pop and hip-hop songs instead of Latin songs.
Pickleball
ONGOING, 12:15-2:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. Suitable for all ages and skill levels, this fun sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.