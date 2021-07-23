FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
4-H 4-Mile Hustle
JULY 24, 7:30 a.m., 215 Division Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Along with the 4-mile competitive run, there also will be a new 1.5-mile Hustle for Healthy Living at the Porter County Fair. Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 1.5-mile begins at 7:35 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony and refreshments following the race.
Uptown Social 5K
JULY 29, 6 p.m., 907 Franklin St., Michigan City. runsignup.com. This is a race for the whole family where you can discover downtown Michigan City and the beautiful landscape of Washington Park. Afterwards participants can grab some grub from a local food trick or cool off at the indoor “cool off station” and those 21 and older can check out the courtyard beer garden and indoor private lounge. All registration is done online, no paper entries.
Stop, Drop and Run 5K
JULY 31, 8 a.m. Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Join in on this run to help raise funds for the Porter firefighters to continue to replace aging equipment. Part of the funds also will go to the Warren “Skip” Highwood Memorial Foundation, which awards scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in emergency services as well as annually sponsoring a child to go to Hoosier Burn Camp.
Shipshewana Summer Festival Roadrun
JULY 31, 8:30 a.m., The Wolfe Building, 345 Morton St., Shipshewana. runsignup.com. Challenge your friends to a run through the small, quaint town of Shipshewana in Northern Indiana’s Amish Country. There will be a 1-mile kids run at 8:15 a.m. for participants 13 and younger, and the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.
Guts and Butts
ONGOING, 6:30-7 a.m., Thursdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. This high-intensity class is designed to target the core and legs with extra emphasis on the gluteus.
Sprint
ONGOING, 2-2:30 p.m., Sundays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. This class involves high-intensity interval training on a bike. It's a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limits.
R.I.P.P.E.D.
ONGOING, 9-9:50 a.m. Fridays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class covers: resistance, intervals, power, Plyometrics, endurance (modified). It’s a total body toning and strengthening workout that utilizes free weights, resistance and body weight exercises.