FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

4-H 4-Mile Hustle

JULY 24, 7:30 a.m., 215 Division Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Along with the 4-mile competitive run, there also will be a new 1.5-mile Hustle for Healthy Living at the Porter County Fair. Runners and walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. The 1.5-mile begins at 7:35 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony and refreshments following the race.

Uptown Social 5K

JULY 29, 6 p.m., 907 Franklin St., Michigan City. runsignup.com. This is a race for the whole family where you can discover downtown Michigan City and the beautiful landscape of Washington Park. Afterwards participants can grab some grub from a local food trick or cool off at the indoor “cool off station” and those 21 and older can check out the courtyard beer garden and indoor private lounge. All registration is done online, no paper entries.

Stop, Drop and Run 5K