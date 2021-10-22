FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Witches in the Woods 5K/2K
OCTOBER 29, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This is a nighttime race through the trees and along the roads of the fairgrounds at night. Please bring flashlights or headlamps. There will be a bonfire afterwards with ghost stories and Best Costume prizes and a Candy Dash for kids.
Run For Your Life 5K
OCTOBER 30, 8 a.m., Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. runsignup.com. Get ready for the Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and Zombie Walk. Wear face painting and zombie monster makeup and run through the haunted course. Proceeds go to help provide fire and EMS equipment and gear for the LOFS Fire Department.
Duneland Half Marathon and 5K
OCTOBER 31, 8 a.m., Dogwood Park, 1415 S. 23rd St., Chesterton. runsignup.com. The race starts and ends at Dogwood Park and will be primarily on the Duneland bike trail. This will be race #10 in the Race the Region series.
Zumba
ONGOING, 7-7:50 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, 11-11:50 a.m. Thursdays and 9:15-10:05 a.m. Saturdays. GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. The Zumba program uses Latin rhythms and easy to follow dance moves to create a one-of-a-kind workout. It’s a 50-minute calorie burning, body energizing, dance fitness party.
F.L.Y.
ONGOING, 11-11:55 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. F.L.Y. stands for Functional Living Yoga. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support.
RPM
ONGOING, 7-7:50 a.m., Mondays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This group indoor cycling workout allows you control the intensity. With music pumping and the group spinning, your instructor takes you on a journey of hill climbs, sprints, and flat riding during this low-impact workout.
Chi Balance
ONGOING, 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is a beginner class that focuses on balance, breath-work and relaxation for maximum energy (Chi) and health. Appropriate for all ages.