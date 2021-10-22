FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Witches in the Woods 5K/2K

OCTOBER 29, 6 p.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This is a nighttime race through the trees and along the roads of the fairgrounds at night. Please bring flashlights or headlamps. There will be a bonfire afterwards with ghost stories and Best Costume prizes and a Candy Dash for kids.

Run For Your Life 5K

OCTOBER 30, 8 a.m., Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. runsignup.com. Get ready for the Haunted Hustle 5K Fun Run and Zombie Walk. Wear face painting and zombie monster makeup and run through the haunted course. Proceeds go to help provide fire and EMS equipment and gear for the LOFS Fire Department.

Duneland Half Marathon and 5K

OCTOBER 31, 8 a.m., Dogwood Park, 1415 S. 23rd St., Chesterton. runsignup.com. The race starts and ends at Dogwood Park and will be primarily on the Duneland bike trail. This will be race #10 in the Race the Region series.

Zumba