FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

St. Patrick’s Day 5K Color Run/Walk

MARCH 19, 8 a.m., Notre Dame Catholic School, 1000 Moore Rd., Michigan City. runsignup.com. This 2nd annual race will have some festive fun at the race site — the Rohr’s Notre Dame Food Truck from the University of Notre Dame restaurant and the Mayer School of Irish Dance and the McKee/Wall Irish Band with live Irish music and bagpipes.

False Spring Trail Runs

MARCH 19, 8 a.m. Soldier’s Memorial Park, 250 Pine Lake, LaPorte. trailblazerrunning.co. This inaugural race features a beautiful woodsy single-track with well-established dirt trails for a 10K course and a 20K double loop. It’s a challenging course that is a scenic hidden gem. There will be a post race meal and beer available at the finish line area for a $10 cash contribution.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

MARCH 20, 7 a.m. Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. shamrockshuffle.com. This race has been a windy city tradition for four decades, bringing runners out of hibernation for a festive run to kick off the spring racing season. The event includes a live 8K race, virtual 8K and 2-mile walk.

Yoga Flow

ONGOING, 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Yoga Flow links hatha yoga poses together to create an active, flowing style. This class will help improve strength, flexibility, endurance and balance. Modifications and principles of alignment are given to allow participants to stay safe, yet to feel challenged. All levels welcome.

Born to Move

ONGOING, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Thursday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. This class is aimed at youths and teens to learn foundation movement skills, improve fitness and build their confidence in self-expression.

Tone & Balance

ONGOING, 10:15-11:05 a.m., Thursday. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This class will feature a variety of exercises designed to increase strength, range of movement, balance, posture and core stability. Barre work may be incorporated.

Ripped

ONGOING, 9:15-10:15 a.m, Wednesdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. The RIP program uses exercises from traditional strength training & matches movement to music to create a simple, fun, and effective way to strength train. Work a different muscle group with each song.

