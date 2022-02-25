FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Polar Bear 5K

FEBRUARY 26, 9 a.m. Rogers Lakewood Park, 5501 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Don’t let the weather keep you inside. Get out on this new challenging cross-country style 5K course through the Rogers Lakewood Park property. Dress appropriately for the cold conditions and enjoy hot chocolate and other goodies at the end.

Extra Mile Half Marathon Spring Training

FEBRUARY 27-MAY 1, 5:30 a.m./6 p.m. Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. Sundays. exmico.com. This is a 10-week training program with a fee of $80. Team perks include a team training shirt, $10 off regular price shoes, 10% off apparel and accessories (except Garmin products), buy 5, get 1 free on all nutrition. The Extra Mile Training Team will have two goal races on May 7 and 8.

Foot Pursuit 5K Trail Race

MARCH 5, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 N. Meridian, Valparaiso. portercountysheriff.com/foot-pursuit-5k. This course is a challenging wooded trail run with rolling hills. There will be a water station, digital clock at finish and refreshments. Proceeds benefit the Timothy Hecht Scholarship Fund, honoring Patrolman Hecht, who suffered a fatal heart attack during a training session for the department’s emergency response team.

Spring Ahead 15K/5K

MARCH 6, 8:30 a.m., Portage YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. runsignup.com. Race the Region points will be awarded for race participants. It is race No. 3 in the Race the Region event. Live results via text and email messaging. Packet pickup from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 4 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5 at Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.

Yoga

MARCH 14-APRIL 25, 6-7 p.m., Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. This class is suitable for both beginners and for those with some experience. It will include basic breathing exercises, foundational poses, sun salutations and each class will end with a quiet relaxation. This is your chance to discover the transformative power of Yoga.

Aqua Pilates

ONGOING, 5-5:40 p.m., Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Learn to challenge stability and increase core strength. Pilates principles will be implemented and adapted for the water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0