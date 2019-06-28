Deep H20
ONGOING, 9-9:50 a.m. Wednesdays and Friday. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Challenge yourself in the deep end of the pool. You will feel the entire body workout. All levels are welcome. If you are uncomfortable in the deep end, please enjoy the workout from the shallow water or assist yourself on the wall.
Free Nutrition Lessons
ONGOING, 6 p.m. Six-week course runs July 5-Aug. 9, Fridays. NorthShore Lake Station, Conference Room, 2490 Central Ave., Lake Station. 219.763.8112, ext. 5121. northshorehealth.org. This course is hosted by Purdue Extension and covers numerous topics, including stretching your food dollars, planning fast and healthy meals, increasing physical activities, cooking using healthier methods. Participants earn a certificate of completion and can enter to win a George Foreman Grill or crockpot.
Muscle Strengthening Class
ONGOING, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:15 p.m. Fridays. St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St., East Chicago. 219.392.7086. comhs.org. This class is designed for adults 65 and older and aims to improve balance, tone, strength and more.
Free Meditation in the Park
ONGOING, 10-11 a.m. most Saturdays. Schererville Community Center, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. 219.865.5530, ext. 6101. schererville.org. Take the opportunity to experience Zen through Sahaja Yoga. The free class will teach you how to manage stress and see both mental and physical health benefits through regular practice. Instructor is Archana Gupta.
Public Enemy 5K/2K
JUNE 30, 8:00 a.m., Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. runsignup.com. This 5K celebrates the colorful history of Crown Point. John Dillinger items will be on display and you can renew your vows at the “Marriage Mill” with Mayor Dave Uran with a free beer/champagne toast afterward. There also will be a K-9 demonstration, post-race snacks from Carriage Court Pizza and costume contests.
Hebron Fireworks 5K
JULY 4, 7:45 a.m., Hebron Middle School, 307 S. Main St., Hebron. runsignup.com. There also will be a Sparkler Spring Fun Run (250 meters) for kids 10 and younger. Registration 6:30-7:30 a.m. All participants get a goodie bag and awards for 1st-3rd prize in several male and female age divisions.
Run for Riley
JULY 4, 9 a.m., Begins at Aldi Parking Lot at Intersection of Andrew Avenue and Ind. 2, LaPorte. runsignup.com. The Kiwanis Club of LaPorte is hosting this event, which takes place just before the annual 4th of July Parade, with a portion of proceeds going to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
4th of July Blast 5K Run/Walk
JULY 4, 9 a.m., Foundation Meadows Park, 3210 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Valpo Parks hosts this holiday run/walk, which also includes a Lit’l Firecracker 2K Run for ages 12 and younger.