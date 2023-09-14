"Ask the Expert" sessions at Fitness Point aim to pump up the muscle of the mind.

Community Hospital’s fitness center at 9950 Calumet Ave. in Munster will host three presentations this fall on various health topics. People do not have to belong to the Fitness Pointe gym to attend the monthly educational sessions by health care experts, which will be followed by question-and-answer sessions.

Dr. Eduardo Braun of Michiana Hematology Oncology will talk about why people should get tested for prostate cancer in September.

He will deliver the lecture "Should I Get Tested for Prostate Cancer?" from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

"Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men, and the second most common cause of cancer death for men," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "One in eight will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime."

Social Worker Megan Davitian will give a lecture entitled "Is it Burnout, Fatigue or Depression?" Davitian will outline the differences between clinical depression and general fatigue, as well as steps on can take to remedy it, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 17.

"If you are struggling with sleep problems, memory issues or feelings of listlessness, you simply may be tired – or you may be facing depression," Community Healthcare System said in the news release.

An educational presentation on "Understanding Nutrition Labels" will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 15.

"Nutrition labels are intended to help consumers be savvier about their food choices," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "But what do those numbers mean? Join Shannon Hough, a certified diabetes care and education specialist, as she breaks down serving sizes, ingredient lists, daily recommendations and more."

To register, call 219-836-3477. For more information, visit COMHS.org.