Five COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, data show

Coronavirus testing STOCK (copy)

Health care providers work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April 2020. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Region in the week of Sept. 16-23, according to the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard

Two deaths were reported in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County. Newton and Jasper counties did not report any deaths.

Case numbers continue on a steady decline in all counties, except Newton. Lake County reported 361 cases, Porter County reported 121, LaPorte County reported 64, Newton County reported 10 and Jasper County reported 20. 

The level of COVID-19 transmission for all counties is low risk, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC indicates risk of transmission by low, medium and high risk levels. 

Three new cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Region between Sept. 16-12, according to the ISDH monkeypox dashboard. Twenty-two total cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Region since June.

The dashboard breaks up Indiana into 10 public health districts, with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in District 1. 

The state has reported nine new cases since Sept. 16. Between June 17 and Sept. 23, 223 cases have been reported statewide, according to the CDC.

