Flamingos land in Whiting for fundraiser
WHITING — Flamingos have landed in Whiting.

Not real ones, but a plastic variety that have been appearing nightly on lawns in the Whiting-Robertsdale community throughout May.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

It is all part of an effort by Arts Alive, a nonprofit Whiting organization that normally raises money to support the arts, such as when it purchased a new piano for Whiting High School.

But this month Arts Alive is raising funds to combat breast cancer in conjunction with the city's annual Paint the Town Pink events that are designed to bring awareness to the disease.

Since May 1, Arts Alive President Jeanni Wilkening and three other group officers — Patti Herbst, Lora Shade and Kathleen Ulm — have been making the birds appear unexpectedly at people's houses.

"So every night between 6 and 7, we go out and we put out these six flamingos on somebody's lawn, and then the next night we go back and pick them up," Wilkening said.

That's a total of 24 flamingos a night as the women split into two groups that do two houses each.

The bright pink hue of the birds matches the color that is associated with breast cancer awareness.

The birds land on the lawns along with a sign that says "You've Been Flocked!" and an envelope in which those who have been "flocked" are encouraged to place a $20 donation and the name of the next person they would like to see flocked.

"Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer," Wilkening said.

Wilkening said only a couple houses that have been flocked so far have chosen not to participate and some have donated more than $20.

She said close to $2,000 had been raised as of May 19.

Wilkening said people wave and beep their horns as they see the women place the flamingos and the popularity of the project has the group planning to do it again next year.

"It's just taken off like crazy," Wilkening said.

She said at least 10 households paid to have flamingos remain on their lawns for the entire month.

Gayle Kosalko is among those who paid $75 to have the birds all month at her house at 1840 Pennsylvania Ave. in Whiting.

She said her husband, Chuck, regularly rearranged them on the lawn.

"I'm always interested when I go out there to see what they're doing," Kosalko said.

She has good reason to support the cause, as her mother had breast cancer and she is also a cancer survivor.

"I think it's a cute idea to wake up and to go out and get your newspaper and see all these little flamingos looking at you," Kosalko said.

