Flamingos land in Whiting for fundraiser

"Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer," Wilkening said.

Wilkening said only a couple houses that have been flocked so far have chosen not to participate and some have donated more than $20.

She said close to $2,000 had been raised as of May 19.

Wilkening said people wave and beep their horns as they see the women place the flamingos and the popularity of the project has the group planning to do it again next year.

"It's just taken off like crazy," Wilkening said.

She said at least 10 households paid to have flamingos remain on their lawns for the entire month.

Gayle Kosalko is among those who paid $75 to have the birds all month at her house at 1840 Pennsylvania Ave. in Whiting.

She said her husband, Chuck, regularly rearranged them on the lawn.

"I'm always interested when I go out there to see what they're doing," Kosalko said.

She has good reason to support the cause, as her mother had breast cancer and she is also a cancer survivor.