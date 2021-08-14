Flashback showcases former 4-H entries

CROWN POINT — The 4-H Sew For Fun Santa made by Amy Hein in 1999 was a perfect fit for the 4-H Flashback Exhibit at this year's Lake County Fair.

Hein recalls being so frustrated with her project that she partially glued, and didn't entirely sew, the old-fashioned red and green suited Santa as her 4-H contribution to the Lake County Fair.

The project still went on to the Indiana State Fair, and now Santa is proudly displayed in Hein's home every Christmas.

"When they asked us to bring a project for the Flashback Exhibit, I said I have to bring in my Santa," Hein said.

Hein's near life-size cloth Santa was among the dozens of "flashback" projects, interspersed with new and encore exhibits — projects that didn't get to be shown last year due to COVID-19 — on display in the 4-H building at this year's Lake County Fair.

The 4-H Flashback Exhibit, where alumni were asked to display their old projects, was new this year and may be continued in the future, said Julie Jones, extension educator for 4-H youth development.

"I'm impressed with how many people saved (and could find) their 4-H sewing, woodworking, artwork, etc. It's a fun way to celebrate our past and inspire the next generation of 4-Hers," Jones said.