Flashback showcases former 4-H entries

CROWN POINT — The 4-H Sew For Fun Santa made by Amy Hein in 1999 was a perfect fit for the 4-H Flashback Exhibit at this year's Lake County Fair.
Hein recalls being so frustrated with her project that she partially glued, and didn't entirely sew, the old-fashioned red and green suited Santa as her 4-H contribution to the Lake County Fair.
The project still went on to the Indiana State Fair, and now Santa is proudly displayed in Hein's home every Christmas.
"When they asked us to bring a project for the Flashback Exhibit, I said I have to bring in my Santa," Hein said.
Hein's near life-size cloth Santa was among the dozens of "flashback" projects, interspersed with new and encore exhibits — projects that didn't get to be shown last year due to COVID-19 — on display in the 4-H building at this year's Lake County Fair.
The 4-H Flashback Exhibit, where alumni were asked to display their old projects, was new this year and may be continued in the future, said Julie Jones, extension educator for 4-H youth development.
"I'm impressed with how many people saved (and could find) their 4-H sewing, woodworking, artwork, etc. It's a fun way to celebrate our past and inspire the next generation of 4-Hers," Jones said.
Hein became involved in 4-H in kindergarten as one of the first "minis," served as 4-H Queen in 2000 and still remains active, serving as general livestock superintendent and on the 4-H Board of Directors.
Her family 4-H roots are deep, going back some 100 years.
"I grew up on a farm in Crown Point. I've been involved with 4-H since I was born," Hein said.
Ruth Metsch, 81, didn't contribute a project to the flashback display, but she was a former 4-H member from 1948-1958 who started a four-generation family 4-H tradition.
"They followed in my footsteps," Metsch said of her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren.
That 4-H tradition continues with her two great-granddaughters: Ellie Lilly, 9, and Annabelle Lilly, 7, who both contributed 4-H displays this year.
Metsch still remembers her first 4-H projects more than 70 years later.
"We made aprons I sewed on a machine, and we made chocolate chip cookies," Metsch said.
Her daughter, Debbie Metsch-Lilly, 57, brought as her flashback contribution a porcelain doll she brought to the county fair in 1978.
Metsch-Lilly's porcelain doll, which she hand painted and for which she made most of the clothing, went on to the Indiana State Fair.
Metsch-Lilly, who was in 4-H for 10 years and served as 4-H Queen, said both her sons, Brandon Lilly and Nick Lilly, also were in 4-H for 10 years each.
"And now we are starting over with the granddaughters," Metsch-Lilly said.
Rebekah Lamb, 34, was home-schooled by her mom, Dwayla Lamb.
It was fellow home school mom, Susan Colter, who urged Dwayla Lamb to let her daughter join the 4-H horse and pony club she was leading.
Rebekah Lamb, who found a scrapbook she had put together with history of the 2002 Lake County Fair, also had as her flashback display a poster she made in 2001 called "Exploring Thru Books."
Rebekah Lamb said she has come full circle since she now oversees the "Exploring Thru Books" and "Exploring Thru Movies" exhibits.
She credits her experiences as a 4-H member with bringing her out of her shell.
"I was pretty quiet as a teenager. I'm less quiet now. You can take the 4-Her out of 4-H but you can't take the 4-H out of a 4-Her. I bleed green," Rebekah Lamb said.
Linda Dillon, who serves as one of four general 4-H building superintendents, wasn't a 4-H member, but was instrumental in starting a 4-H club called the Blue Ribbon Clovers.
Dillon's two children and her grandchildren all became 4-H members.
Her daughter, Kim Dillon Deutsch, even met her future husband, Fred Deutsch, at the Lake County Fair.
"She was showing horses and he was showing cows. They met over getting water for their animals," Dillon said.
