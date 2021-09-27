Fleeing suspect crashed into parked car after high-speed chase, police say

A suspect led Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase into Illinois before crashing into a parked vehicle Monday, according to police.

"Officers first observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Ridge Road and Grant Street in Gary at approximately 11:30 a.m.," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "Officers attempted a traffic stop for speeding and improper display of license plate, but the driver maneuvered the vehicle through a gas station at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade officers."

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled onto the interstate while trying to get away.

"Lake County officers pursued the vehicle as it continued at a high rate of speed, heading northbound on Grant Street, westbound on Interstate 80/94 and eventually crossing into Illinois and heading northbound onto the Bishop Ford Expressway," Martinez said. "The driver entered the shoulder in an attempt to get away from officers, but crashed into the rear of an unoccupied disabled vehicle near 159th Street."

The suspect then fled on foot. Police gave chase, including with a helicopter and a K-9 unit.

He was caught, bitten by the police dog, arrested and taken to a Chicago hospital to be treated for his injuries.