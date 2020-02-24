Flu slams local hospitals, schools

Indiana has seen 64 influenza-related deaths so far this season, according to a weekly influenza report released Friday.
Seven of those deaths have been in Lake County, the Indiana Department of Health report said.
The report covers cases through Feb. 15.
Hoosiers 65 and older accounted for 34 of those deaths. Other totals were ages 50-64, 13; ages 25-49, 14; ages 5-24, 2; and ages 0-4, 1.
A similar report by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 13 children died last week, bringing the nation’s total for the season to 105.
Twenty long-term care facilities across Indiana have seen outbreaks this season, and five school systems have been similarly hit, according to the Indiana Department of Health report.
Michigan City schools
“The flu hit us hard last month,” said Betsy Kohn, director of communications for Michigan City Areas Schools.
“By the last week of January, MCAS had high numbers of absences at many of our schools. Most parents were reporting their children had flu-like symptoms,” she said.
At Michigan City High School and one of the middle schools, close to 30% of the students were absent, and at two elementary schools it was near 20%, she said.
A high number of staff members were out, and the district found it difficult to get enough substitutes.
So Jan. 30 and 31 were declared eLearning days so students could do their work at home.
“During those two days, Sodexo, (our custodial provider) used a hospital-grade disinfectant to treat all surfaces and touch points in the buildings,” Kohn said. “Our MCAS transportation staff used the same disinfectant to thoroughly clean all school buses. This was a major undertaking.”
Since school resumed Feb. 3, absence rates are more typical, she said.
Rensselaer schools
Rensselaer Central Schools got hit hard the week of Jan. 20, Superintendent Curtis Craig said.
On Monday, Jan. 20, the absence rate at the middle school was about 22%, and the high school was about 17%, he said. Schools are required to report absence rates of 20% and above to the Indiana Department of Education and the health department, he said. Closure isn’t required.
The following day, nurses told Craig they were sending students home because of fevers. A notice went out to parents to keep students home until they were fever-free for 24 hours.
That Wednesday, the absence rate continued to climb, to 32% at the high school and 28% at the middle school. Nurses were asking for a couple of days off to limit the spread of the disease.
“After school was dismissed on Wednesday and we could fully assess the degree of absence, we decided it would be best if we closed and did eLearning,” Craig said.
Custodians spent those days disinfecting all surfaces students had contact with and ensuring all rooms had hand sanitizer. Air filters in the buildings were also changed, Craig said.
When school resumed Jan. 27, absence rates dropped dramatically at the middle school and high school. They were elevated at the other schools but began to drop Jan. 29.
Hospitals
Local hospitals and other health care facilities have seen an uptick in patients complaining of flu-like cases.
Franciscan Health implemented flu restrictions in December, including limiting visitors to two adults per patient. Visitors who cough are encouraged to wear a mask to limit the spread of germs, Franciscan media specialist Robert Blaszkiewicz said.
Emergency departments at Franciscan Health facilities across Northwest Indiana saw patients with influenza last week:
• Crown Point, 57
• Dyer, 48
• Hammond, 108
• Michigan City, 49
• Munster, 23
Porter Regional Hospital Infection Preventionist Ellen Rastovski, a registered nurse, offered advice for fighting the disease.
"Members of the community can take steps to avoid the flu by getting the flu vaccine, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizers, covering coughs appropriately (use a tissue and discard, or cough into your arm instead of hands), and staying home from work and school if they are ill. Being around those who are ill, avoid touching your nose, ears and eyes," Rastovski said.
Last week, Porter Regional Hospital saw 213 cases, 10 of which included hospitalization. LaPorte Hospital saw 72 cases, three of which included hospitalization, spokeswoman Kelly Credit said.
Methodist Hospitals follows CDC infection control guidelines, communications manager Evelyn Morrison said.
“If you have a fever, cough, headache or body aches you are not permitted to visit patients in our inpatient units,” Morrison said. “Please consider the safety of your loved ones and consider visiting by phone.”
Temporary visitor restrictions at Methodist’s facilities don’t permit visitors younger than 16.
“Before entering or leaving the hospital, please wash hands with soap and/or sanitizers available throughout the hospital,” Morrison said.
The CDC advises Americans to get flu vaccinations every year.
Interim estimates on the effectiveness of this season’s flu vaccines were released last week. So far this season, flu vaccines are reducing doctor visitors for influenza by 45% overall and 55% for children, the CDC said.
