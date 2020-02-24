Flu slams local hospitals, schools

A high number of staff members were out, and the district found it difficult to get enough substitutes.

So Jan. 30 and 31 were declared eLearning days so students could do their work at home.

“During those two days, Sodexo, (our custodial provider) used a hospital-grade disinfectant to treat all surfaces and touch points in the buildings,” Kohn said. “Our MCAS transportation staff used the same disinfectant to thoroughly clean all school buses. This was a major undertaking.”

Since school resumed Feb. 3, absence rates are more typical, she said.

Rensselaer schools

Rensselaer Central Schools got hit hard the week of Jan. 20, Superintendent Curtis Craig said.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the absence rate at the middle school was about 22%, and the high school was about 17%, he said. Schools are required to report absence rates of 20% and above to the Indiana Department of Education and the health department, he said. Closure isn’t required.

The following day, nurses told Craig they were sending students home because of fevers. A notice went out to parents to keep students home until they were fever-free for 24 hours.