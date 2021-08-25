'Fly high, Ty': Family, friends remember Highland athlete as caring person with giving mindset

“He always had a smile for you. He was the most positive guy,” said Michael Rojas, of Indianapolis.

“He took time for me. He was one of the best people you could talk to,” added Justin To, of Champaign, Illinois.

While in high school, Scheidt was a member of the National Honor Society and German National Honor Society. In prep sports, the 6-foot-7 Scheidt played basketball and tennis, and was a high jumper on the Trojans track team.

Holly Mocabee, a music teacher at Highland Middle School, had Scheidt as a student.

“I had him in a general music class, but he could sing,” Mocabee recalled. “What stands out most, though, is his compassion for other people. He had that ability to make other people feel welcome.”

Mocabee added that the donation of his eyes “speaks volumes for who he was. To have someone gain from someone who has lost, that goes beyond everything.”

Zak Pizer, another buddy, wore a Marvel comics T-shirt. He recalled that Scheidt “was eager to attend any Marvel superhero movie that came out.”

Pizer described Scheidt as “the kindest soul, always a smile on his face. He could light up a room. You wanted to surround yourself with him.”