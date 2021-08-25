'Fly high, Ty': Family, friends remember Highland athlete as caring person with giving mindset

HIGHLAND — “If you can see the world through Tyler’s eyes, it’s a pretty good place to be.” That message was posted outside Highland High School’s Monberg Auditorium Wednesday at the wake for Tyler Scheidt.
Now, someone else will see the world through the young man’s eyes.
Scheidt, 21, died Aug. 18 when he was struck and killed by a car at the intersection of Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard. His eyes were donated to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.
“He was a caring person with a positive mindset,” said Justin Bogner, a longtime friend and co-worker at Highland Parks and Recreation. “Giving to someone, that’s what he was about.”
Bogner called the organ donation “a final representation of who he was.”
Scheidt was in his third year with Highland parks, working in lawn maintenance.
Andrew Vassar, another friend going back to Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball, said Scheidt was “always smiling, always happy, always looking out for someone being mistreated.”
Scheidt was about to enter his junior year at Wabash College, where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. Fraternity brothers attending the wake recalled all he did for them personally and for fraternity membership.
“He always had a smile for you. He was the most positive guy,” said Michael Rojas, of Indianapolis.
“He took time for me. He was one of the best people you could talk to,” added Justin To, of Champaign, Illinois.
While in high school, Scheidt was a member of the National Honor Society and German National Honor Society. In prep sports, the 6-foot-7 Scheidt played basketball and tennis, and was a high jumper on the Trojans track team.
Holly Mocabee, a music teacher at Highland Middle School, had Scheidt as a student.
“I had him in a general music class, but he could sing,” Mocabee recalled. “What stands out most, though, is his compassion for other people. He had that ability to make other people feel welcome.”
Mocabee added that the donation of his eyes “speaks volumes for who he was. To have someone gain from someone who has lost, that goes beyond everything.”
Zak Pizer, another buddy, wore a Marvel comics T-shirt. He recalled that Scheidt “was eager to attend any Marvel superhero movie that came out.”
Pizer described Scheidt as “the kindest soul, always a smile on his face. He could light up a room. You wanted to surround yourself with him.”
Pizer said the organ donation is typical of Scheidt. “He was the most helpful guy,” Pizer said, “and this was the last act of goodness from him.”
Tables outside the auditorium were filled with mementos of Scheidt, including family photos and sports action shots. Also displayed were his personal Highland Trojan banners from tennis and basketball.
Conner Olah, a classmate and teammate, said, “Everyone loved him. It was his jokes, the way he communicated with you and the names he had for everyone.”
Scheidt called Olah “Con-Man.”
Olah said Scheidt’s eyes were his most defining feature. “Everyone would see those blue eyes,” Olah noted.
Long lines of friends and faculty filled the aisles leading into the auditorium, where family members were gathered onstage.
Bailey Lopez, a cousin from Lowell, commented, “What can’t I say about him? He was amazing. He was everything to everybody, the brightest light in this world.”
Lopez added, “He had the most beautiful blue eyes. Now someone gets to see Tyler’s world through his eyes.”
A week earlier, friends gathered outside Highland High School for a vigil. As was the case at the vigil, mourners at the wake were invited to write a message for the family inside Scheidt’s large handprint.
One parent wrote: “Tyler was the kindest of them all. I will never forget how he encouraged my son at the age of 4 to wear his glasses, despite not wanting to. He sure knew how to make you feel welcomed in his presence.”
Posted on the outside electronic message board and on wrist bands, was "Fly high, Ty." Available to the public were bottles of Scheidt’s favorite drink, Powerade’s Mountain Berry Blast flavor.
Eric Miller, a physical education teacher at HHS, recalled Scheidt as a "great kid that was competitive. He loved sports. He loved people in general. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”
Miller attributed Scheidt’s character to his parents, Damon and Donna Scheidt. “They’re very good people, and they wanted their sons to be people of good character,” the teacher said.
Jenna Turpin, a high school classmate, commented, “He was one of the best people I ever knew. I never saw him mad.”
Turpin, who is majoring in psychology and Spanish at Marian University, considered Scheidt’s organ donation symbolic of his nature.
“He had bright eyes and a bright personality,” Turpin said. “He was go giving.”