The Flying J Travel Center in Lake Station received a major overhaul.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company is investing $1 billion nationwide as part of its New Horizons initiative to upgrade its stores. Flying J said its location at 1401 Ripley S., just off the Borman Expressway in Lake Station got a "complete overhaul from curb to counter."

Flying J remodeled the Cinnabon, renovated the kitchen, rolled out new hot food and soup, and added a deli that will offer homestyle meals, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, salads, soups and snacks both hot and cold.

The company refreshed its restroom, expanded showers for drivers, updated its laundry services, expanded its beverage coolers and took other steps to improve the guest experience.

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Lake Station community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

Flying J gave $10,000 to Lake Station Community Schools to celebrate the renovation, helping the school district expand its STEM programs. It's in the middle of a three-year project to renovate more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers across the country.

The company, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, operates more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 6,300 diesel lanes and 5,500 deluxe showers across North America.