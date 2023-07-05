MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was awarded grant funding to continue its "Food as Medicine" food insecurity initiative.
The food bank received $450,000 from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Elevance Health Foundation. According to a Food Bank of NWI news release, the money will go towards the Food as Medicine program, an initiative that connects food insecure residents with local pantries and meal programs.
The food bank identifies food insecure residents by partnering with local healthcare providers. Patients are screened for food insecurity during appointments and then are connected to the necessary resources.
The grant will help fund the Food as Medicine program for the next three years. The Food Bank of NWI was one of 21 food banks awarded funding through the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.
The Food as Medicine program will serve an estimated 4,000 food insecure people in Lake and Porter Counties, according to the news release.
“Access to food is essential to good health,” Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said in the news release. “We are committed to improving the health of people across Indiana, and we do that by establishing meaningful partnerships and collaborating with organizations like the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana that work to address the social factors that often prevent individuals from living a healthy life.”
The Food as Medicine program will also be used to collect data on the different factors that contribute to food insecurity in the Region. The data will be used to help the food bank identify effective strategies to combat food insecurity.
In Indiana, 1 in 9 people face hunger, compared with 1 in 12 in Illinois. The issue is even worse in Lake County, where the food-insecurity rate was 13.1% in 2020. Indiana's state average was 10.8% that year and Porter County's was 10.7%.
According to data from Feeding American, in 2020 Lake County's rate of food insecure children was higher than any other county in the state.
The Food Bank of NWI feeds residents in Lake and Porter counties through a number of different programs, including the Mobile Market, the youth hunger Backpack initiative and the Senior Pantry Pack. For more information visit foodbanknwi.org/programs, or call 219-980-1777.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Volunteer Coordinator Sandra Johnson (right) instructs volunteers on how to prepare food boxes during a March volunteer day. The Food Bank of NWI was recently awarded grant funding to continue the 'Food as Medicine' food insecurity program.