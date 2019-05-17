MERRILLVILLE — About a year after the seeds were planted, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana's new operations facility continues blossoming.
The organization on Thursday showcased the work it completed at its 72,000-square-foot facility at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville.
A year ago, the Food Bank announced it was moving from a 12,000-square-foot repurposed barn in Gary to the much larger Merrillville location.
Since then, the organization has finished several projects at the facility, including installing a new freezer/cooler system, establishing administrative offices, creating large food storage areas and establishing a volunteer room capable of hosting more than 100 volunteers per shift.
“We've accomplished a lot,” said Steve Beekman, executive director of the Food Bank.
There are about 100,000 people who are food insecure in Lake and Porter counties, and the new facility enhances the organization's ability to address hunger in the area.
In addition to significantly more space to store food, the food bank's new home allows it to operate more efficiently.
As the accomplishments made at the facility were celebrated, the event also served as an opportunity to encourage others to take action to help provide hunger relief in Northwest Indiana.
“We're not done,” Beekman said, “There's a lot we need to do.”
Beekman said Food Bank officials have heard thousands of stories from residents who don't know how they will obtain their next meal.
He described how a boy waited for three hours without complaining during a food distribution. The child's face lit up with excitement when his family received milk and cereal to bring home.
Beekman also recalled how an 80-year-old woman walked for 5 miles through rain and snow to receive assistance from the Food Bank.
To help feed the community, Dutch Farms, a longtime supporter of the Food Bank, donated a truckload of eggs to the organization on Thursday.
As the Food Bank looks to provide more services to those in need, the organization has goals to complete other projects in its facility, but additional funding is needed before that could occur.
The renovation of the Merrillville building has been funded through the Food Bank's Fighting Hunger, Growing Hope capital campaign, which has a goal of raising $4 million.
So far, the initiative has generated close to $3 million.
As more contributions are made, the Food Bank could begin additional projects, including the creation of a community kitchen that will serve as a space where people could receive basic culinary education to help them obtain jobs, said Emily Cutka, director of community partnerships at the Food Bank.
The Food Bank also has plans to establish a cafe in its building.
Those obtaining culinary skills at the Food Bank would prepare and serve food at the cafe, and there would be suggested prices for the meals. People who can’t afford to pay for meals could volunteer at the Food Bank to cover the cost of their dishes.
The organization also intends to create a nutrition education space so residents can receive hands-on experience about preparing nutritious meals and other wellness information.
Those interested in contributing to the Food Bank or volunteering there can visit www.foodbanknwi.org for information.