Food, clothes, and household items to be given out for free in East Chicago
Grindhouse Cafe accepted donations for the Northwest Indiana (NWI) Mutual Aid Initiative.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Indiana activist groups will give out food, clothes, toiletries and household items to those in need at a mutual aid pop-up in East Chicago Saturday.

The Northwest Indiana Mutual Aid Initiative, a joint effort of the NWI Collective, Just Transition NWI and NWI Solidarity grassroots activist groups, will distribute needed items for free to struggling community members from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Unity Plaza at 138th and Main streets in East Chicago.

The groups have been collecting donations at drop-off spots throughout Northwest Indiana, including Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith and Whiting. The supplies will be given out to anyone in need in during the free event, which is open to the public.

"Organizing under the slogan 'Solidarity, Not Charity,' the initiative emphasizes the importance of mutual aid in our communities at a time when the working class in NWI is faced with declining wages, mass unemployment and a global pandemic that has devastated countless families throughout the Region," organizers said in a news release. "This event will be the first in a series of pop-ups that the initiative will hold across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. These events will culminate in a fundraiser walk across Indiana at the end of the summer to raise additional funding for mutual aid and community services."

If it rains, the mutual aid pop-up event will be moved to May 15.

For more information, find NWI Collective, Just Transition NWI and NWI Solidarity on Facebook and Instagram.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

