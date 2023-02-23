Food lockers for the needy are coming to the Strack & Van Til in East Chicago.

Valparaiso-based HealthLinc and the Merrillville-based Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are bringing food lockers to the supermarket, 4725 Indianapolis Blvd., to help people experiencing food insecurity. People in need of assistance can enroll in the program and pick up food at the grocery.

HealthLinc East Chicago will identify which of its patients would benefit and sign them up. It also might offer assistance with finding transportation.

“HealthLinc is proud to partner with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana on this project,” CEO Beth Wrobel said. “Too many of our patients and community members face hunger issues and we want to help in any way we can. The food locker program, along with our mobile food pantries, brings much-needed help to this continued and growing situation.”

It's part of an effort by HealthLinc to bring healthy, fresh food to its patients in Northwest Indiana. The nonprofit has hosted four drive-thru mobile food pantries with the food bank, serving more than 700 people from just East Chicago. It also helps feed the needy in Starke, La Porte and St. Joseph counties.

HealthLinc also provides primary medical, dental, optometry and behavioral health services to people of all ages, regardless of ability to pay. It accepts Medicare, Medicaid, the Healthy Indiana Plan and most commercial insurance plans, offering services on a sliding scale and treating people without insurance.

“With this partnership, HealthLinc patients will have access to a medically tailored box of groceries available at our state-of-the-art locker system at the East Chicago Strack & Van Til store,” said Victor Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “This collaboration will have a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of our neighbors in need of food assistance. We look forward to learning from this pilot in the hopes to expand this project to other communities.”

HealthLinc, founded in 1996 as Hilltop Neighborhood House, has 12 clinics, two telehealth clinics and a mobile medical and dental clinic.

For more information, contact Vanessa Fernandez, vfernandez@healthlincchc.org.