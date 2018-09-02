MERRILLVILLE — A local police associates organization is committed to helping the Lake County Sheriff's Animal Control and Adoption Center obtain the resources it needs to serve the community.
The Fraternal Order of Police Associates Chris Anton Lodge 125 is focusing its fundraising efforts on the Animal Control and Adoption Center, said John Brezik, president of the FOPA lodge.
That has started with a $5,000 donation that was issued to the center recently.
Brezik said that was generated during a two-day fundraising event that involved FOPA members collecting money from motorists at the U.S. 30 and Broadway intersection in Merrillville.
Brezik said the Merrillville Fire Department assisted with those efforts, which occurred in recent weeks.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said it can be a struggle to secure additional funding for the county’s no-kill animal center.
“It will go a long way,” Martinez said of the FOPA donation.
Samantha Wrecsics, of the Animal Adoption and Control Center, also is grateful for the assistance from the organization.
“We really appreciate all you do and the hard work you put in this,” she said.
Brezik said the FOPA understands it's costly to operate the center, which is available to care for animals that have been mistreated, abandoned and have become lost.
Wrecsics said the funding will help provide medical care to animals at the center. That includes vaccinating and spaying and neutering animals.
Wrecsics said there are many ways in which the center receives animals.
She said there have been many occasions in which pet owners have “dumped” their animals after discovering the pets had medical issues that were costly to address.
“And then it's on us” to care for them, Wrecsics said.
Brezik said the center also continues to fund medical care for nearly 70 dogs seized from a Center Township home last year. The maltreated dogs were discovered in a poorly ventilated garage at the residence.
Brezik said the $5,000 donation is just the beginning to the lodge's fundraising efforts for the center.
The next fundraising event hosted by the FOPA will be a quarter auction scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Slovak Club, 6920 Broadway in Merrillville, and the organization will continue planning more programs to help the center.
“We've got a good group,” Brezik said.
In addition to financial support, the Animal Control and Adoption Center is seeking donations of cat litter, Nature's Domain brand dog food, peanut butter and treats for dogs and cats. The center always is in need of volunteers.
Donations can be dropped off at the center at 3011 W. 93rd Ave. in Crown Point.