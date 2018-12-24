Since the days of large immigration waves to Northwest Indiana, the Region has been rich in Eastern Orthodox traditions and customs, particularly for Christmas.
According to the Rev. Georgij Gligorov of Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church in Crown Point, all Orthodox jurisdictions are part of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.
However, though some of the Eastern Orthodox faith celebrate Christmas Dec. 25, along with Roman Catholic and Protestant denominations, most Eastern Orthodox Christians begin celebrating on Dec. 25 and mark Christmas Jan. 7. The difference is that some Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar created under the Julius Caesar’s rule. On the Julian calendar, Dec. 25 corresponds with Jan. 7 on the Gregorian calendar.
The Greek Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas Dec. 25, because it follows the revised Julian calendar that corresponds with the Gregorian calendar, diverging only on Easter.
The Rev. David Bissias, at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, said that many American Greek Orthodox observe the Dec. 25 Christmas like their Western counterparts, with trees and gifts, church services and festive meals. “However, during the days after Dec. 25, the focus is on religion and spirituality,” he said.
Christmas in the Greek Orthodox Church starts a festival of lights Dec. 25. It runs through Epiphany Jan. 6 and celebrates the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day and the arrival of the three Wise Men in Bethlehem and the Baptism of Jesus, each observed on Epiphany Day.
Time-honored Greek traditions include “the singing of Kalanda, similar to Christmas carols,” said Father Bissias. “They are typically sung by children, as they go from house to house receiving gifts of small treats.”
A traditional bread, called the Vasilopita, is baked with a coin inside. The bread is broken apart at the Christmas meal, and the person who gets the piece with the coin will have good luck in the coming year.
While customs and traditions differ slightly from one Eastern Orthodox jurisdiction to another,said the Rev. Aleksandar Savic of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in East Chicago. “Liturgically, there is not a significant difference,” he said of the Christmas service. “We all use the same text, but the language and music are different.”
In the Serbian Orthodox church, the 40 days before Christmas are for fasting (no meat or dairy) to prepare for Jesus's birth. Three Sundays before Christmas is Children’s Day, two Sundays prior is Mother’s Day and the Sunday before is Father’s Day. Each of these observances focuses on family values and unity. Dec. 19 is the Feast of St. Nicholas, when children receive presents. Presents are received on Christmas Day, as well.
On Christmas Eve, the Serbian Orthodox observe “Badnje Veče” or “Burning of the Yule Log.” In the past in Serbia, fathers would take their eldest son to the forest to chop down an oak tree branch or “badnjak;” today, many Serbians receive their branch at church. “The badnjak represents the fire that the shepherds burned to warm the cave when Jesus was born,” said Father Savic.
Dorothy Paunovich, co-president of the Historical Society Museum at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, added that after most of the badnjak are burned in a bonfire everyone takes a remaining piece home for blessings in the coming year.
A traditional service is held on Christmas morning. “It’s religiously accurate; the Orthodox church hasn’t changed in 2,000 years,” said Paunovich.
Father Savic noted that foods play an important role in the holiday, as wheat and walnuts are strewn in the four corners of the dining room with a prayer for health and prosperity. In addition, straw is placed throughout the home to signify Jesus's humble birth.
Though a meatless meal is eaten on Christmas Eve, the Christmas Day feast includes Serbian dishes made with lamb or pork, as well as “Sarma” or stuffed cabbage. Similar to the Greek Orthodox, said Father Savic, the Serbian Orthodox bake a bread containing a coin but call it Česnica.
After dinner on Christmas Day people receive and visit family and friends. “It is believed that the first visitor or 'Polaznik' or 'Polažajnik' to one’s home on Christmas Day will bring prosperity and well-being to the household for the coming year,” said Father Savic.
“Many of our traditions have been alive for centuries,” said Paunovich. “Our own church parish is 104 years old. The church offered a familiar place for immigrants, as our religion and our culture are closely tied.”
Father Gligorov of Sts. Peter and Paul said the focus is on prayer, spirituality and charitable work as the Macedonians prepare for the Feast of the Nativity.
On Jan. 6, the Macedonians hold a Christmas Eve Day “Badnik” or “vigil” at home with family. They eat a meatless meal, including beans, pastries, fruits and nuts. There's also bread baked with a coin inside.
“The Orthodox Macedonians who live in America and follow the old Julian calendar have the best of both worlds,” said Father Grigorov. “They can be involved in the more commercial celebration of Christmas on Dec. 25, as well as peacefully celebrate the Nativity of Jesus Christ on Jan. 7.”