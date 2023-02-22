A season that culminates in the promise of everlasting life begins with a symbol of death.

Many faith communities will soon be observing the holy season of Lent, a time of prayer, fasting, abstinence and almsgiving. For some of those congregations, Lent begins with Ash Wednesday.

The Rev. Casey Kegley, associate pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, encourages the faithful to approach Lent “as a time of preparing their hearts, minds and bodies for the most exhilarating moments in the story of the life of Jesus, to come into the lived experience.”

Lents leads to Easter Sunday, which for Western churches is April 9. For Eastern Orthodox, that feast falls on April 16.

Eastern Orthodox do not observe Ash Wednesday. Their Great Lent starts on Monday of the seventh week before Easter. Unlike the West, Eastern Orthodox include Sunday on the 40-day observance of the season. This year’s Great Lent runs Feb. 27 to April 15.

In addition to Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics, Lent is observed by Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, United Methodists, Presbyterians and Reformed churches.

According to guidelines provided by the Catholic Diocese of Gary, Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and abstinence, while Lenten Fridays are days of abstaining from meat.

According to diocesan guidelines, the Lenten fast is one of penance. “Our self-denial is a way of emphasizing our dependence on God,” the guidelines state.

Good Friday through Holy Saturday among Roman Catholics is marked by fasting and abstinence, according to diocesan guidelines, as this fast is one of anticipation.

”The observance of those most ancient rite is a solemn way to prepare for the reception of the Easter Communion,” the diocese reports.

The customary Catholic fast is one full meal for the day, with those ages 18-59 participating. Abstinence, for those ages 14 and older, refers to refraining from meat and meat products.

According to the Rev. Michael J. Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Parish in Munster, Lent is a time of penance in recognition of human sinfulness.

He explained, “Fasting and abstinence have always been a universal sign of repentance in the church. Even before Christ, dietary restrictions were in place in the law as a means of recognizing sinfulness and seeking forgiveness and favor from God.

“Our fasting and abstinence help us to get in touch with our need for God and to fill us with his help, rather than material good,” the Munster pastor said.

Depending on the religion, on Ash Wednesday the church celebrant prays over and marks the forehead of each person with ashes, symbolic of life and death. Ashes come from burnt palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday.

Kegley said the Immanuel congregation has been following Jesus’ life since Christmas. “We’ve been following in Jesus’ footsteps,” the minister said, “and now during Lent, we turn to the cross just as Jesus did.”

Historians believe that Lent as a 40-day period before Easter emerged shortly after the Council of Nicea in A.D. 325. Although early abstinence varied by region, the fast remained one meal a day after 3 p.m., with no meat, fish, or dairy.

Pope Gregory I, who served from 590 to 604, regularized the fasting practice throughout the Catholic Church, with Lent beginning with a ceremony involving ash.

Danno Lambert, director of ministries at First United Methodist Church in Crown Point, wants the faithful to be in a “mindset of preparation for what’s to come — celebration of Easter.”

Ash Wednesday, Lambert continued, is the “celebration of preparing ourselves for Jesus’ death.”

While some see Lent as a traditional time for giving up something, Lambert sees the potential for doing something extra, something positive. “Use this time,” he said, “to refocus and add something to their lives that will give glory to God.”

