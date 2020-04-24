For respiratory therapist, 'we are all in this together'

Speaking for myself and most likely every other respiratory therapist who is going to work in this new COVID-19 environment, we share the same fears, worries and concerns that everyone has about leaving our homes. COVID-19 is spread through aerosolized droplets, which are involved in nearly everything we do as respiratory therapists.

We also carry the weight of providing care to our COVID-19 patients because we always want the best outcomes. We hold the anxiety of keeping ourselves as safe as possible so we don’t get it and infect our fellow coworkers and our families.

How do you take those emotions and help other respiratory therapists and health care workers that you work with?

The saying that “We are all in this together” has never been truer. We have a strong respiratory team. We all talk about COVID-19 and share our feelings, including myself. We find comfort in knowing that we are taking every precaution possible for us and our patients’ safety.

The biggest thing is we support each other. Our department is truly like each other’s extended family. Our hospital has also set up a confidential hotline that hospital employees can call if they feel like they need further emotional support beyond what we can provide to each other.