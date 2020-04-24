For respiratory therapist, 'we are all in this together'

On the front lines as the battle against COVID-19 rages on, Patti Solano has never been more proud of her team of respiratory therapists at LaPorte and Starke hospitals.
As the manager of Respiratory Care Services, Solano has the responsibility of managing a handful of departments, including the pulmonary function lab and respiratory department. However, since the COVID-19 outbreak, her primary focus has shifted toward ensuring COVID-19 patients are receiving the highest quality of care.
Over the past month, she says her team members have reaffirmed her faith in them that they are among the very best.
“The compassion and empathy they have for our patients never ceases to amaze me, and it’s one of the reasons I’m proud to be a respiratory therapist,” Solano said. “We are all in this together.”
Each day is a new battle, and she admits it hasn’t been easy. Although she shares many of the same concerns as the public, health care workers carry an additional weight on their shoulders.
Not only do her respiratory therapists have to focus on helping their patients overcome this disease, they must focus on keeping themselves and their own families healthy as well.
To describe what it’s like to be a respiratory therapist during the COVID-19 pandemic, Solano shared some of her thoughts about how her field has changed and what life is like for those in this field for the foreseeable future.
As a respiratory therapist, how has the scope of your work changed from before COVID-19 to now?
Our respiratory practice has always had a strong focus on safety for our patients, but with the COVID-19 virus pandemic this has been advanced to a new level due to its transmission capabilities. We now have a heightened awareness regarding the wearing of proper personal protection equipment (PPE). We have put in place extra safety features on top of our standard best practices on all of our equipment to protect our patients and our staff.
What are respiratory therapists charged with when dealing with COVID-19 patients?
With COVID-19 being a respiratory virus, so much of the care provided falls in our wheelhouse. We see patients across the hospital continuum, which can include seeing them in the emergency department, shortly after inpatient admission, in the intensive care unit (ICU), on the patient care floors, and now in our COVID-19 unit.
For patients with COVID-19, our respiratory therapists can provide breathing treatments, oxygen therapy and noninvasive ventilatory support such as BIPAP or CPAP. If a patient needs further breathing support, we provide mechanical ventilation and post therapies for when a patient comes off the ventilator.
What is it like for you when you wake up in the morning and are about to go to work? What range of emotions do you go through?
Speaking for myself and most likely every other respiratory therapist who is going to work in this new COVID-19 environment, we share the same fears, worries and concerns that everyone has about leaving our homes. COVID-19 is spread through aerosolized droplets, which are involved in nearly everything we do as respiratory therapists.
We also carry the weight of providing care to our COVID-19 patients because we always want the best outcomes. We hold the anxiety of keeping ourselves as safe as possible so we don’t get it and infect our fellow coworkers and our families.
How do you take those emotions and help other respiratory therapists and health care workers that you work with?
The saying that “We are all in this together” has never been truer. We have a strong respiratory team. We all talk about COVID-19 and share our feelings, including myself. We find comfort in knowing that we are taking every precaution possible for us and our patients’ safety.
The biggest thing is we support each other. Our department is truly like each other’s extended family. Our hospital has also set up a confidential hotline that hospital employees can call if they feel like they need further emotional support beyond what we can provide to each other.
What is your biggest challenge right now?
My biggest challenge is leading my departments in a manner that keeps both our patients and our staff safe and that we always have enough personal protective equipment and equipment to care for patients as the shortages across the country are real.
Lastly, is there anything you want readers to know about the work that your respiratory therapists do day in and day out?
Respiratory therapists have always been first responders. We are right there alongside our doctors and nurses when a patient is experiencing respiratory distress. We all rely on each other to care for our patients.
We often see our patients throughout their entire hospital stay and we build and develop relationships with them. They value and trust our expertise and we often receive thank you cards for the care that we provided to them personally or to their families, which gives us great joy in knowing that we had a positive impact.
While we feel happiness when a patient comes off mechanical ventilation or they get to be discharged from the hospital, we also feel the pain and grief our patients and their families may be experiencing when the outcomes may not be as good.
