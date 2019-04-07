Making a family meal doesn’t have to begin with a trip to the grocery store for ingredients.

What do kids think?

What do kids see as a balanced meal? Does it include vegetables?

"Steak, mashed potatoes and broccoli" - Dexter Drake, 7, Demotte

"Lots of fruits and vegetables. Things that come from the earth." - Anthony Sannito, 9, Munster

"Pork chop, baked potato, asparagus with milk or water." - Braden B., 12, Crown Point

“Grilled chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A and it must have ranch with a bowl of fresh fruit and sweet tea. If I’m feeling simple, a small fry with ranch will do the job.” - Lilly Jackson, 5, Merrillville