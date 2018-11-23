Nicole Goodman stood shivering in line outside of the Best Buy in Hobart Friday morning.
Hoodie pulled over her head on the sunny, but brisk morning, the Lake Village woman still had her slippers on as she waited with about 100 people for the retailer to open at 8 a.m.
Those with her, including husband Chaz, joked that she was in such a hurry to get out shopping, she forgot to change her shoes.
It was Nicole Goodman's first foray into Black Friday shopping. Chaz Goodman had gone out last year and convinced her to come out this year, telling her it wasn't "all that crazy."
The couple wanted to buy televisions for their children.
Black Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year, according to ShopperTrak, a technology company. And analysts say Black Friday sales should be even bigger than a year ago. They are expected to hit $23 billion on Friday, up from $21 billion during the same period a year ago, according to MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks all forms of payment, including cash.
The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is expecting holiday retail sales in November and December — excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants — to increase as much as 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $720.89 billion. The sales growth marks a slowdown from last year's 5.3 percent, which was the largest gain since 2010.
Zachery Monizon, of Hobart, stood next to the couple. He's already been to Lowe's for a "deal on leaf blowers" and was eyeing some good deals on movies. He'd be hitting Walmart and Target next.
Monizon said he hadn't faced much of a wait at the home improvement store and was surprised by the lack of traffic and shoppers along the U.S. 30 corridor.
At 7 a.m., traffic was flowing smoothly along U.S. 30 and parking lots at retailers were less than half full.
Monizon and the Goodmans suggested retailers opening up on Thanksgiving and more online shopping, likely had a hand in the fewer number of shoppers than they expected Friday morning. None of the three shopped Thursday, they said, opting instead to spend time with their families.
Morgan Sparks and Taylor Palmateer, sisters from Crown Point, were surprised by the lack of crowds as they entered Target in Hobart.
"There were a lot of places opened last night," said Palmateer about retailers who were opened all day Thanksgiving day or started their traditional Black Friday specials on Thursday afternoon or evening.
Sparks and Palmateer said they were just out for some "sister time and shopping and coffee" Friday morning and planned to go to a store or two.
A county away, at Valparaiso Marketplace retail center in Valparaiso, things appeared busier. Parking lots were fuller and by 8 a.m. traffic was getting heavy.
Danielle Williams, of Winfield, and a couple of friends were stuffing items just purchased at Target into the back of their SUV. They'd already been to Home Depot.
"Yearly we go out, but we don't start until 6 a.m.," Williams said. "It is for the fun, for the rush. We've gone for at least 10 years."
Michelle Carney and Sara Augustine, both of Valparaiso, were also packing their car full of goodies purchased at the Valparaiso Target that morning, including a special doll for Carney's daughter she said was hard to find.
Carney said she doesn't shop Thanksgiving day because she feels it is wrong for retailers to be open and force employees to work the holiday.
But, she said, she, Augustine and Carney's mother hit Home Depot at 6 a.m. before shopping at Target. It is also their tradition to have lunch at Chili's.
"For us it is more about the tradition," said Carney, adding they'd be hitting the stores until the afternoon in hopes of her completing her Christmas shopping for her three children.
Associated Press contributed to this report.