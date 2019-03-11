For people looking at life through a myopic blur or thick glasses, the development of LASIK procedures more than 20 years ago was welcome news.
A relatively simple and quick procedure, one that takes little more than an hour at a clinic, could bring the world back into focus again. LASIK has been improved since it was approved for use on patients in 1998 to produce even better results for nearsighted people. It's now also an option for those with astigmatism.
LASIK (laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis) was first done in 1991, according to Dr. Surendar Dwarakanathan, an ophthalmologist who operates the Helix Eye Care center in Schererville and teaches at Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center. The procedure has been performed on 40 million people since then, Dwarakanathan said.
“It’s good for people who want to get out of glasses,” he said. “It generally does best for people under 45. It is not recommended for those under 22 because the eyes’ power is still changing. The procedure is not a guarantee for life. The power of the eye changes over time. It usually works best with nearsighted people, but, when they hit their 40s, they might need reading glasses. You should not get it while in your 50s.”
The procedure involves making a flap in the cornea and then shaving the cornea with a laser to correct the power of the eye. Dwarakanathan said it takes about 15 to 20 minutes after about an hour of preparation at the clinic.
“We have to make sure the cornea is stable and the eye is healthy enough for the surgery,” he said. “The flap allows people to heal faster, but it is not for those involved in contact sports because it can dislodge the flap at any time. That’s a big problem, and they could need a cornea transplant.”
An alternative is PRK (photorefractive keratectomy), which involves shaving the cornea but without the flap. Dwarakanathan said it is a little more painful and takes a little longer to heal than regular LASIK surgery.
“They see better in about a day, but, to reach total vision improvement, it takes about a week and there is no risk like with LASIK," he said. "Any procedure has the risk of infection. Also, early on there is a high rate of glare and halos around the field of vision that can last up to two months, especially at night. It’s caused by the cornea healing. There is a mild swelling from the procedure that you can’t really see, but as it goes down the glare and the halos disappear.”
Other effects include dry eye, especially with the LASIK surgery, he said. It usually happens during the first month but is over by three months after surgery. Those with dry eye problems before surgery probably should not get the surgery without getting treatment for that first, he said.
Likewise, those with uncontrolled inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or diabetes, are not good candidates for the surgery.
Dr. Myron Lewyckyj, an ophthalmologist with LTF Eye Clinics in Valparaiso, Crown Point and Munster, said there is a third option: LASEK, or Laser-Assisted Sub-Epithelial Keratectomy. This involves using the laser directly on the front of the eye for those whose cornea is too thin for LASIK. Lewyckyj said LASEK heals faster than PRK but not as fast as LASIK.
“LASIK surgery has gotten to be popular after cataract surgery to fine-tune the vision," he said. "One of the advantages of LASIK is, because the surface of the eye is virtually intact, by the next morning it feels almost normal. LASEK takes a few days and PRK takes a week or two. There are subtle advantages and disadvantages to each.
“Also, we’ve expanded the laser treatment area and feathered the edges of the area so there’s no more edge in the pupil. This reduces the halos and glare at night."