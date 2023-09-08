Amid negotiations with a more energetic United Auto Workers union, Ford is boosting pay for 8,000 UAW-represented workers nationwide after fast-tracking them for the highest wage rate.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, a major employer in the Calumet Region, gave the workers raises of $4.33 on average. That amounts to $9,000 per year, or over $10,000 a year with enough overtime.

Roughly 80% of Ford's 57,000 UAW-represented hourly employees now make the top wage rate of $32 per hour.

The UAW and Ford negotiated during the last collective bargaining session in 2019 to reduce the amount of time it takes employees to reach the top wage of $32 an hour, not including overtime.

It normally takes Ford employees eight years to get to the top wage, which varies based on job type. Under the current contract, Ford elevated the 8,000 employees to the top rate with as few as four years on the job.

Full-time employees hired before 2019 who were making at least $24.40 as of Sept. 1 qualify for the pay increase, which will be reflected in their next paycheck.

They will make 90% more than all hourly workers in the American auto manufacturing sector, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Ford, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, said it has exceeded both job and investment commitments it made in its last three contracts. It invested $1.4 billion beyond the $6 billion it committed to in 2019 and created 5,600 union jobs in addition to the 8,500 it pledged.