CHICAGO — A former slag dump on the Southeast Side was once slated to be the city's next landfill but instead ended up home to egrets wading in search of fish to spear, BMX bikers looking to catch serious air, and one of the most comprehensive exhibits about Calumet Region history.

The 297-acre Big Marsh Park features the centerpiece of the $7.8 million, 9,300-square-foot Ford Calumet Environmental Center, which tells the story of the bistate Region's development, environment and people.

The wide-ranging exhibit talks about the steel industry, the pollution, the ethnic melting pot, native species like great blue herons and everything else that makes the Region the Region. It features taxidermied herons, vintage mill signs, hardhats, lunch pails and other memorabilia, such as a historic photo of a Chicago Tribune reporter dipping his hand into Lake Michigan at Indiana Harbor and pulling it out covered in sludgy black goop to show just how polluted it was from heavy industry.

Big Marsh Park is in the South Deering neighborhood on the eastern shore of Lake Calumet, near planned industrial docks that were never developed. It was acquired by the Chicago Park District when the last steel mill on the Southeast Side closed in 2002.

"It was once owned by Waste Management. It was destined to be the next landfill for Chicago," Field Museum Chicago Region program Director Mark Bouman said. "There was pushback from community residents, from environmental groups and others who saw different possibilities. What that led to is that it was acquired by the city and turned over to the Chicago Park District."

Acclaimed architect Jeanne Gang came up with the original bird's-nest-inspired design for the long-gestating education center. Her vision ended up being scrapped because of cost.

"It was a beautiful design," said Stephen Bell, director of the Ford Calumet Environmental Center and Big Marsh Park, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave. "But it was something like $19 million."

Ford, which operates the nearby Chicago Assembly Plant, helped fund the neighborhood improvement project. It opened in 2021 and has become a popular destination for school trips and Boy Scout troops.

The center, designed by Valerio Dewalt Train, was the first mass timber construction built in the city since the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.

"The idea behind the timber construction is that it's more sustainable to build with wood now than steel or concrete," Bell said. "For us it's a beautiful workspace filled with lots of lights. It's a bird-safe building. The windows have shutters. Every morning we crank the shutters open. Every night they come down. The idea is that we're on the Mississippi Flyway and are an important rest stop for migrating birds. The intent is to decrease the number of birds hitting the windows."

The windows are designed with a pattern of dots to disrupt reflections. It's only had a few bird deaths, which is a rarity for a new building in Chicago.

"I don't know how much you know about Chicago bird deaths, but it's absolutely outstanding," Bell said.

The remote location, away from the Chicago sewer system, means it has its own wastewater disposal system. All of the wastewater gets filtered and sent into a wetland.

The facade of the LEED-certified building includes Cor-Ten steel in a nod to the industrial heritage. It features the exhibit, as well as classrooms, bathrooms and a bike repair area.

"It's one of only three nature centers operated by the Chicago Park District," Bouman said. "It's supported by the Friends of Big Marsh. There's a bike park that attracts people from around the metropolitan area. The marsh itself was drained off and then restored. It's about 300 acres of marsh. There's a process now to figure out the train connections. If we were to go through the barbed wire to the west and across Lake Calumet, we would be at the Pullman National Park. That trail is happening now and then how do you get across to the east?"

The center is an example of what the Calumet Heritage Partnership hopes to accomplish by getting the Calumet Region designated as a National Heritage area, Bouman said. The hope is to do more placemaking in the sprawling region that follows the Calumet River watershed and spans two states.

"This map shows more Indiana than it does Chicago," Bouman said. "This is a gateway to the entire Region. This is something that could happen in other places across the Region. This is something that could happen in all directions."

The Ford Calumet Environmental Center serves as a gateway to Southeast Side parks like Indian Ridge Marsh and Hegewisch Marsh, Bell said.

"Altogether, there's more than 1,000 acres of what we call natural area," he said. "Most of them are large sites that have been restored and remediated. These are spaces that are being managed and restored. But most importantly, these are spaces where we want people, in particular from the neighborhoods that surround us.

"In addition to the restoration and remediation, this is a gateway to the Calumet Region and is a model for what these gateways could look like throughout the entire Calumet Region."

Greenways and blueways — land and water trails, respectively — are vital to connecting the Region's green spaces.

"Outside you see all these barriers, especially on the Southeast Side. You see bridges. You see train tracks. You see highways. All of those act as barriers for accessibility. We need to break down some of those barriers. We're doing it by remediating and restoring some of these green spaces."

Whether on the Illinois or Indiana side, the Calumet Region shares a common identity.

"Why do we call ourselves a region? Why do we think we're a region?" said Gary Johnson, chairman of the Calumet Heritage Partnership board. "Well, we're close to each other. But one of the things that's striking is, as you cross the state line from Hammond to Hegewisch, the similarities are striking. You cannot tell where the state line is. The architecture is the same. As you get into the origins of the people, it's the same. The industrial heritage is very similar. We have lots of cultural and heritage similarities, which is why we call this the Calumet Region."

That's all spelled out in the history exhibit that relates the multifaceted story of the Region, for instance discussing all the immigrant groups that migrated here and organized labor's long struggle for workers rights.

"The exhibit was intended to complement the Region and complement the stories that we find here," Bell said. "It tells the story of the site pre-colonization and pre-industry. It tells the positive and negative. We talk a lot about industry's negative environmental impact, but without industry we wouldn't have these communities, jobs putting food on the table or environmental organizations.

"It also talks about the decline of the industry and the closing of the steel mills. It talks about the people, the families, the culture and the history. It also talks about the remediation and restoration and what that's looking like."

Valerio Dewalt Train Associates, the architecture firm that designed the building — its work includes University of Chicago campus buildings, the Shedd Aquarium master plan, Aloft Hotel Mag Mile and the Art on the Mart nightly artistic video displays on the Merchandise Mart — has a department that specializes in corporate interiors. The Ford Calumet Environmental Center was the first time it designed an exhibit.

"To me it has a very different look and feel than a traditional exhibit you'd find in a nature center," Bell said. "It's the story of our Region."