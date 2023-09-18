Ford has named new leaders as it works to speed up its transition to a more customer-focused organization and pivot to more electric and hybrid vehicle production.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Stamping Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, named Chief Customer Experience Officer Elena Ford its chief dealer engagement officer. She'll work with Ford's network of 10,000 dealers worldwide to help differentiate its Ford Blue, Ford Model e, Ford Pro and Lincoln line.

“I have worked hand-in-hand with dealers throughout my career and I am excited to now partner with our 10,000 dealers globally to make our retail network a competitive advantage for Ford,” Elena Ford said. “Our dealers are the face of Ford with millions of customers, and part of the fabric of communities around the world. We can build on that strength through better training, deeper engagement and more diversity.”

Ford also hired Lisa Materazzo as global chief marketing officer. She previously served as Toyota’s top marketing executive in North America and had leadership roles at Lexus and Scion as well.

She'll lead Ford's marketing and product planning in her new role.

“The automotive industry is going through a sea change with the electric and software transition, and the more I looked at the bold bets Ford is making on the future, the more I wanted to be part of this mission,” Materazzo said. “Great marketing can supercharge the Ford+ plan because we have the opportunity to win the hearts and minds of customers with seamlessly connected product, service, and ownership experiences that create brand advocates for life.”

She grew up by the Watkins Glen racetrack in New York, learning to drive in a 1981 Ford Mustang Cobra.

“I grew up in a family of auto enthusiasts and have dedicated my career to automotive. I’m a huge motorsports enthusiast. My idea of a vacation is going to F1 races around the world,” Materazzo said. “I feel incredibly blessed to be joining this iconic company at a time when it’s making bold bets on the future – from the three new divisions of the company to the audacious performance and motorsports plan. I am especially excited to work with Lincoln President Dianne Craig and the whole Lincoln team to reinvigorate this iconic and powerful brand.”

William Clay “Will” Ford III was named general manager of Ford Performance. He's tasked with building Ford Performance into a building and lifestyle brand. The automaker is competing in Formula 1 and LeMans while developing more performance cars and trucks.

“Nothing matters more to me than Ford’s reputation and brand, and Ford Performance is in a unique position to grow the passion for our brand throughout the world,” said Will Ford, son of Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford and a fifth-generation member of the founding Ford family. “We have the best high-performance product lineup and the most exciting motorsport schedule that I have seen in my lifetime, with more to come. I’m excited by the opportunity to use Ford Performance to create new ways for our customers and fans to experience and love our brand, whether or not they own one of our vehicles.”